Extending Denzel Ward Should Be Next Priority for Cleveland Browns

Heading into training camp, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry did a remarkable job of revamping this roster with young, premium talent.

Even though the Browns weren’t able to solve their quarterback search and traded away Myles Garrett, arguably the greatest defensive player of this generation, Berry stockpiled four premier rookies in the NFL Draft and retooled the offensive line in free agency.

But with training camp on the horizon, it’s time for the Browns to extend one of their cornerstone players in Denzel Ward.

Why the Browns should pay Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns have enough draft picks and young players.

After trading back in back-to-back first rounds and trading away Garrett, the Browns have plenty of draft picks. Berry has prioritized younger players, and the Browns are currently one of the five youngest teams in the NFL.

But every roster needs a veteran. In Ward’s case, a homegrown lockdown cornerback that has never played for a team outside of Ohio.

The Nordonia High School alum arrived on the Browns after a stellar three seasons at Ohio State. His selection came as a bit of a surprise, but the Browns had a huge need for a true cover corner, and Ward has provided that every season since 2018.

Even though injuries are oftentimes mentioned as a concern when discussing an extension for Ward, he’s played in at least 12 games every year since he’s been drafted. The 29-year-old is still one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks and will need to be locked in for Mike Rutenberg’s first season as defensive coordinator.

As cleveland.com’s Dan Labbe pointed out, extending Ward would signal the Browns are ready to exit their rebuild.

Even though Berry has never and would never dare to admit that the Browns are rebuilding, they’ve spent the last two offseasons stockpiling draft picks and young players. Over those two seasons, they’ve won eight games. Like it or not, that’s a team that has been rebuilding.

If the Browns were to shop Ward, he’d certainly have interest. But growing increasingly closer to 30, and owed a new contract, the Browns wouldn’t get another first round draft pick. They could probably get offered a second rounder by a desperate team at the trade deadline.

Would that be enough to convince Berry to move the star corner? It shouldn’t be. Cleveland’s defensive back depth is very thin. And cornerback is one of the most difficult positions to find star players at, especially because of how good receivers are in today’s NFL.

Entering his ninth season in Cleveland, Ward already has 361 tackles, 104 passes defended, 18 interceptions and five Pro Bowl selections.

Extending Ward sends the right message as an organization.

Even though the business of football is never predictable, Ward deserves to be a lifetime member of the Browns if he chooses to be. He’s stuck by the organization during these turbulent years and should be rewarded into Brook Park if that’s a place he’d like to call home.

To the fanbase, keeping one of their own in brown and orange could actually signal that the Browns are done winning the draft, but they’re actually getting closer to winning on Sundays, too.