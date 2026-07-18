Ranking Every Browns Position Group Entering Training Camp: Revamped Offense Surprise

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is gearing up for his first training camp.

The 60-year-old head coach will take a close and personal look at each position group throughout camp, as the Browns will get a better understanding at what their roster looks like for the 2026 campaign.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry invested significant resources into the offense this offseason while retooling an elite defense under new coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

Let’s rank each Browns position group entering training camp.

1. Linebackers

Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams could realistically be the best linebacking duo in the AFC North.

Schwesinger just won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and Williams has familiarity with Rutenberg’s defensive scheme. Winston Reid has made some splash plays during his time in Cleveland and Justin Jefferson and Nathaniel Watson are fun, young developmental linebackers.

2. Defensive line

It’s difficult to put this as Cleveland’s top-ranked position group after they traded away Myles Garrett, who set the single-season sack record last year.

But Jared Verse is a formidable replacement as a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Pairing Verse with Alex Wright, Mason Graham and Maliek Collins feels respectable.

The Browns also have sound depth on their defensive line with players like Isaiah McGuire and Mike Hall Jr.

3. Defensive backs

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Cleveland’s top-ranked defense is probably still ahead of their offense.

In the backfield, Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell were very nice in Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme last year. Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman are good enough safeties and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a very fun rookie addition.

This is a talented defensive backfield and hopefully the line is as good as expected, even without Garrett.

4. Wide receivers

Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are a way better receiving trio than what the Browns had last season. Isaiah Bond should be considered a lock to make this roster as well.

That leaves two roster spots open for Jamari Thrash and Cedric Tillman to compete against Tylan Wallace, Malachi Corley and Gage Larvadain.

5. Tight ends

Harold Fannin Jr. led the Browns in receiving yards as a rookie, so it feels a bit strange putting this position group behind the wide receivers.

Fannin should be in line for a monster sophomore season in the NFL. But behind him? The room is pretty unproven.

The Browns signed Jack Stoll in free agency as a blocking tight end before drafting Joe Royer in Round 5 and Carsen Ryan in Round 7 of the 2026 NFL Draft. They also still have Blake Whiteheart and a fullback in Michael Burton.

It’ll be fascinating to see how many tight ends Monken keeps, and what the depth chart looks like behind Fannin as training camp goes on.

6. Running backs

This position group ranking is no slight against Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson and Rocket Sanders. Last year, Judkins looked good before suffering a season-ending injury in December. Sampson was a nice change-of-pace back and Sanders got an opportunity in the final three games due to injuries.

But it feels like this group will go as far as the offensive line allows them. Poor quarterback play also makes it difficult to run the ball.

7. Offensive line

Give Berry credit, as he invested plenty of resources into Cleveland’s offensive line this offseason. But how it comes together is to be seen.

At minicamp, Monken spoke with confidence about four of the five starting positions on Cleveland’s offensive line. Spencer Fano and Tytus Howard will be the tackles, Zion Johnson will play guard and Elgton Jenkins could play guard or center.

But who will start at center? That’s a big question to follow in camp.

8. Quarterbacks

As the old John Madden saying goes, when you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have a quarterback.

Monken is allowing Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson to continue their quarterback competition into training camp. Sanders came on strong in minicamp, but both passers showed inconsistencies during spring practices.

In all likelihood, the Browns will be watching college football quarterbacks very closely on Saturdays.