If The Browns Keep Winning, Will Deshaun Watson Land a Big Deal?

It is no secret that Deshaun Watson has been great this season for the Cleveland Browns. Through seven weeks, he has led the NFL in game-winning drives with five.

Looking forward, the Browns can absolutely keep winning games with Watson at the helm. There may even be a chance for a division title and playoff push.

But after the 2026 season is all said and done, what is in store for Watson? This is the final year of his previously historic five-year contract.

Let's look at three options for the Browns.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a target during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Watson Gets a New Deal

Understandably, if Watson takes the Browns to the playoffs, he will most likely get an extension.

Realistically, even if he were to get injured and miss the remainder of the season, Cleveland has seen enough to most likely pay the former first-round pick.

At this moment in time, Watson getting a new deal is the most likely situation.

Patrick Mahomes Deshaun Watson



- 5-1 record - 5-2 record

- 1,474 pass yards - 1,482 pass yards

- 9 pass TD - 7 pass TD

- 4 INT - 3 INT

- 64.9 comp% - 64.8 comp%

- 71 rush yards… pic.twitter.com/vhQoVvPj5O — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) October 26, 2026

However, one fact stands out.

Deshaun Watson isn't getting any younger. At 31 years old with a deep injury history, there definitely is a risk when offering a new deal.

Additionally, with Shedeur Sanders patiently waiting his turn, does another contract drive him out of town? Let's look at the options if Watson is done after this season.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Looks Another Direction

In a given situation where the Browns decide to move on, Shedeur Sanders is slated to be the next guy in line for Cleveland.

When was the last time the Browns had the chance to develop a quarterback behind one that was consistantly winning games?

Unless Sanders gets impatient and wants to find an opportunity elsewhere, he will have plenty of experience seeing the system executed when he gets his chance to step in

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2027 NFL Draft

Before the 2026 season began, many fans thought the Browns would be looking forward to the 2027 NFL Draft with a top pick by this part of the season.

Still, Cleveland has the option to draft a quarterback, develop him behind Watson for a year, and trade Sanders.

This option may actually make the most sense for the Browns. Not only does it allow them to go after a first round talent, but they can also bring back Watson for another year or two to develop their draft pick and trade Sanders.

Who knows, maybe there is another team that has been eyeing Sanders from a distance and will give up a decent package for the young quarterback.