Browns' 2027 NFL Draft Plans Could Change Everything for Shedeur Sanders
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Coming into the 2026 NFL season, many people thought Shedeur Sanders would be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns by this time, here in week 7.
However, after the resurgence of Deshaun Watson, the Browns are in a unique situation.
The 2027 NFL Draft
The upcoming NFL Draft will be a pivotal moment for the Browns organization's future. With many quarterbacks available in a class that many call "loaded", Cleveland may look for their next guy.
However, would this be overlooking Shedeur Sanders?
In his rookie season, Sanders was named to the Pro Bowl after throwing for 1400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Especially after sitting behind Deshaun Watson so far this season, would it be fair to the former fifth-round pick out of Colorado?
The Future
There's one case that I have been arguing since the start of the season.
Watson is currently 31 years old and clearly isn't getting any younger. With his injury history, Watson could very well be done playing football in the next few seasons.
With that being said, wouldn't the Browns want a guy who had the chance to sit and learn the system for months?
Think about how many guys the Browns have had to call up or bring in and start after being on the team for a week.
Cleveland has the chance to get a Pro Bowl caliber quarterback acclimated to their roster, and give him enough time to learn from the bench and eventually some in to be the future of the franchise.
Draft Capital
At this moment, the Browns hold 11 draft picks in this years draft.
Out of those, they hold the first-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams after trading away Myles Garrett. Additionally, they have multiple late-round selections.
If the Browns decide not to draft a quarterback, they could definitely use their picks to bolster the roster.
Whether they try to win the draft for a third straight year or package some picks to get players, the options are endless if Cleveland decides Shedeur is their next guy.
Especially after getting their future pass catchers this past year in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, the Browns really can focus on their weaker units and build up a playoff caliber roster ready for Sanders to take over.
What if they Draft a QB?
Let's say Cleveland goes through the draft process, sits down with a couple of quarterbacks (you know they will, regardless), and finds a guy they really like.
Let's go further to say the select said guy. What is in store for Sanders?
Well, obviously, after waiting patiently, Sanders and his camp would most likely be unhappy, feel disrespected, and demand a trade out of Cleveland.
I don't see a world where the Browns manage to keep both Sanders and a rookie quarterback unless they decide to part ways with Watson after his contract expires this season.
Louis Timura is a student sports broadcaster and content creator. He currently attends Ashland University while pursuing a degree in Digital Media Production.