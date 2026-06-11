It Sounds Like Deshaun Watson Believes He'll Be Browns Starting Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are going to let the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders bleed into training camp.

New head coach Todd Monken told reporters on Tuesday that he really likes both quarterbacks, and has seen enough to keep this competition going a little bit longer.

As Watson rehabbed from the twice-ruptured Achilles tendon in his right leg, the 30-year-old quarterback said that he never questioned if he’d be able to play for the Browns again. When asked why, Watson cited “internal conversations.”

Watson indicated that he hasn’t been 100% healthy since breaking his shoulder against the Tennessee Titans in 2023, but noted that this is the best that he’s felt physically and mentally since arriving in Cleveland back in 2022.

Monken has previously stated that he’s open to giving Watson the benefit of the doubt, hoping that whenever you have a top five player at a position, he could hopefully get back to those days. In 2020, Watson led the league in passing yardage. But he’s even being realistic about a return this season, just stating that he’s hoping to be healthy enough to get through a 17 game schedule.

“I’m not trying to replicate 2020,” Watson said about returning to form. “I’m a different player.”

Will Watson start for the Browns in 2026?

As the veteran in the room, Watson had an upperhand against Sanders coming into the competition. Neither quarterback has pulled away yet, and the Browns are giving themselves flexibility to change their mind with this situation at any given time.

But it’s undeniable that Watson has maintained a positive relationship with ownership, noting that Jimmy and Dee Haslam attended his wedding and remained in constant contact. Even though Haslam previously referred to the Watson trade as a “big swing and a miss” before last season, the organization is probably hoping that they can get any return from the final $46 million owed to the veteran quarterback this season.

"One of my favorite baseball players that I've been watching is Bryce Harper. Sometimes he swings, but he stands back up when you give him that opportunity and he hits a home run,” Watson said.

Deshaun Watson on Jimmy Haslam's "swing and a miss" remarks from last year:



"One of my favorite baseball players that I've been watching is Bryce Harper. Sometimes he swings, but he stands back up when you give him that opportunity and he hits a home run." pic.twitter.com/ePIoyZ228T — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 10, 2026

Watson is hosting teammates in Southern Florida during the team’s break before training camp in mid-July. He had gotten work in with receivers including Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond before voluntary OTAs even started.

Sanders still has an opportunity to continue competing and developing. The 24-year-old polarizing quarterback isn’t viewing this situation as a competition, and is just trying to play his best football each practice.

"I think the way that ya'll look at things is different than how we look at things,” Sanders said on Wednesday. “We look at coming to practice every day being the best player that we can as an individual and as a good teammate. Ya’ll look at it like a competition."

No formal announcement has been made about who will start for the Browns in 2026. But Monken indicated that as the fall grows near, they’ll need to divide the reps as they deem appropriate, which could tip their hand.

“Once we get to the fall, we’ll have to dissect the reps as we see fit,” Monken said. “I just don’t see it after the way Shedeur has played and the way Deshaun has played.”