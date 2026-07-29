Kevin Stefanski's QB Problems Could Create a Trade Opportunity for the Browns

Quarterback controversy didn’t escape Kevin Stefanski when he was let go by the Cleveland Browns.

Stefanski was quickly hired as the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. But as they start training camp, the quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa is on hold. Stefanski announced Wednesday that Tagovailoa is experiencing back soreness and should be ready to practice sooner than later.

Penix still isn’t participating in team drills following last season’s injury.

Even though the Falcons signed free agent veteran quarterback Cooper Rush, the uncertainty in Atlanta brings a great opportunity for the Browns, Stefanski’s former employer, to capitalize.

How Browns can capitalize on Stefanski’s QB drama in Atlanta

The Browns have four quarterbacks currently rostered, even though Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are the two competing for the starting job.

Dillon Gabriel was selected in Round 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft and Taylen Green was selected in Round 6 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Gabriel underwhelmed as a rookie, despite the Browns constantly propping up his “computer-like processing ability” because of his vast starting experience as a college quarterback.

Even though it has never been confirmed, many pundits assume that Gabriel was Stefanski’s draft pick. Nobody in the NFL Draft world thought Gabriel would be selected in the top 100. But Gabriel fit Stefanski’s scheme, and had a tremendous understanding of the rhythm and timing required to find success within his offense.

Now, the Falcons should trade for Gabriel. Tagovailoa is already banged up and Penix hasn’t even fully recovered from last season’s injury. Even though Rush is a veteran, last year’s UDFA quarterback Jack Strand is the only other option on the roster.

Gabriel would have an opportunity to compete against Rush and Strand to be the third quarterback on the roster, assuming that the loser of Tagovailoa vs. Penix will take on the backup role.

Sources told Browns On SI that the Browns are extra excited about Green, the 6-foot-6 dual-threat quarterback from Arkansas, because another AFC North foe was planning to select him in Round 6. But the Browns had the first pick of the sixth round, and drafted the raw athlete as a developmental quarterback.

Developing Green, Gabriel and Sanders at the same time is impossible – especially because Watson will be on this roster regardless of whether or not he’s the starting quarterback due to his enormous contract.

Gabriel seems to be the odd man out. He doesn’t fit what Monken is looking for in a quarterback. But he fits what Stefanski is looking for.

Pick up the phone, Atlanta. Make a quick call to Stefanski’s old thought partner, Browns general manager Andrew Berry. Cleveland has been known for preseason quarterback trades, and this opportunity to move on from Gabriel makes plenty of sense for both the Browns and the Falcons.