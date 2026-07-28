Two Cleveland Browns Rookies at Risk of Being Released After Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns will officially kick off training camp with veterans and rookies starting on Wednesday, but the rookies have been there almost a week, fighting to make the 53-man roster.

Cleveland added 10 new players through the 2026 NFL Draft, and there is a good chance that two of them might not make the 53-man roster after training camp.

Taylen Green

May 8, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Taylen Green (15) during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns took Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green with the 182nd pick, which might indicate he is going to have an uphill battle to make the active roster.

Cleveland currently has three quarterbacks on the roster: Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Most teams typically won't carry four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, and there's increasing speculation that the Browns may part ways with Gabriel. However, that might not be the case. New head coach Todd Monken wasn't involved when the Browns selected Gabriel last year, but general manager Andrew Berry, who made the pick, is still with the team. The Browns drafted Gabriel in the third round, and despite opinions that he was a bit of a reach, Cleveland may hesitate to cut a third-rounder without giving him another season to prove himself.

The Browns won't be moving on from Watson, and it is a long shot that they will move on from Sanders, which could leave Gabriel and Green fighting for the last quarterback spot.

If the Browns think Gabriel is better off being the No. 3 quarterback than they could release Green. Green is 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, and is great athletically, but he needs a lot of improvement in the passing game. If somehow the Browns can release Green and hide him on the practice squad to develop him this season, then that might be the way to go.

Carsen Ryan

May 8, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Carsen Ryan (48) runs a route during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns selected Ryan in the seventh round from BYU, where he showcased his skills as both a tight end and fullback. However, securing a spot on the roster might be challenging for him. Cleveland already has four tight ends: Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart, Jack Stoll and Joe Royer, whom it drafted in the fifth round this year.

Cleveland already has veteran fullback Michael Burton on the roster, which could put Ryan's position at risk. With limited spots available, Ryan may find himself heading to the practice squad following training camp.

It will be interesting to see how Monken and Berry decide on which draft picks to keep this fall and which ones will be looking for maybe another job in late August.