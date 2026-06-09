Looking at Joel Bitonio’s Hall of Fame Candidacy Following Retirement from Browns

The Browns received news on Tuesday as guard Joel Bitonio announced his retirement after 12 seasons. A standout player, Bitonio was among the best guards in the NFL and has a strong case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Few guards are inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Bitonio discussed this issue during his retirement press conference.

"There aren't enough guards and centers in the Hall of Fame," Bitonio said on Tuesday.'

Joel Bitonio on his Hall of Fame candidacy:



“There needs to be more guards and centers.” pic.twitter.com/hyuTF5RDGM — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 9, 2026

Many people overlook the guard and center positions since they don't record stats like quarterbacks and wide receivers do. Still, they are crucial for enabling offensive players to achieve amazing stats.

Bitonio has many factors in his favor for the Hall of Fame, but also several reasons he could be kept out of Canton.

Why Bitonio should be in the Hall of Fame

Cleveland drafted Bitonio in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and he quickly became one of the best offensive linemen in the league for 12 seasons. He played 178 games, appeared in seven consecutive Pro Bowls from 2018 to 2024, and earned two All-Pro First Team honors in 2021 and 2022.

Bitonio was a key factor in the Browns' offensive line being among the best in the NFL from 2020 to 2023, and Cleveland made the playoffs twice in that span.

Durability is crucial for Hall of Fame consideration, particularly for Bitonio, who played in double-digit games every season except 2016, when he played only five. His ability to consistently play nearly every week highlighted his outstanding accomplishment as an offensive lineman.

Why Bitonio won't be in the Hall of Fame

Assessing guards is challenging because there are zero recorded stats, but postseason success is often used by Hall of Fame voters to determine whether a guard deserves induction. Unfortunately, Bitonio was only part of two playoff teams during his career.

Bitonio played 10 losing seasons with the Browns and made only two playoff appearances. He was part of one playoff win in 2020, although he missed that game due to COVID-19. While voters shouldn't hold the Browns' struggles against him, this may impact his chances of being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Hopefully, Bitonio will eventually make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, possibly in five years when he's first eligible, or, if he doesn't get in then, he might need to wait a year with fewer worthy candidates.

The Browns will miss Bitonio's leadership and presence this season, and now it's time for the young players to step up and fill the void he leaves in Cleveland.