Joel Bitonio Speaks on Hall of Fame Candidacy at Browns Retirement Press Conference

After 12 years with the Cleveland Browns, legendary offensive lineman Joel Bitonio retired on Monday.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam opened Monday’s press conference stating that Bitonio belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame alongside other Cleveland legends like Jim Brown, Lou Groza and Joe Thomas.

“I would argue very strongly that he’s a Hall of Fame player,” Haslam said. “In terms of quality of play, games played, etc.”

Bitonio played all 12 seasons in Cleveland after being selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. He made seven Pro Bowls and was appointed as an All Pro five different times throughout his career.

In an exclusive interview with the BIGPLAY Sports Network before the 2025 season, Bitonio was asked about an endorsement received from teammate David Njoku to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

“I think the conversation is obviously an honor to be in that category,” Bitonio said.

On Tuesday morning, Bitonio repeated his belief that more interior offensive linemen belong in the Hall of Fame. He explained from a position standpoint, guards and centers are underappreciated compared to quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends – and that’s a hurdle that will need to be cleared ahead of a potential induction.

“If you want to look at consistency and look at longevity and the history of the franchise and some of the names that Mr. Haslam mentioned today, I’m proud of my career,” Bitonio said. “I would love to be in the Hall of Fame some day, but I don’t need it… I’m happy with what I’ve done and I’m proud of that.”

Joel Bitonio on his Hall of Fame candidacy:



“There needs to be more guards and centers.” pic.twitter.com/hyuTF5RDGM — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 9, 2026

Bitonio is a Cleveland legend forever

The 34-year-old protected 22 different starting quarterbacks during his time in Cleveland. And that didn’t scare him away. Bitonio and his wife, Courney, along with their three children, intend on remaining in Northeast Ohio for at least another year. With a bid to Canton looming, there’s no debating that Bitonio should also be considered for Cleveland’s Ring of Honor.

During his farewell press conference, Bitonio acknowledged countless teammates and coaches, including Thomas and Alex Mack, who he played in between to start his season.

“I saw firsthand their toughness, their ability to play through injuries, the importance of being there for your teammates,” Bitonio said. “I took that with me and did my best to instill that in my teammates later in my career.”

He said that John Grecco taught him how to be a professional and take notes in meetings. Bitonio was drafted 13 spots behind Johnny Manziel, which brought some lessons of its own.

“We actually roomed together, I learned some things not to do from him,” Bitonio said.

Bitonio explained that he learned so much from all of his teammates, including how to be egoless from Nick Chubb, learned to always smile from Christian Kirksey, learned to Chief Slam from Njoku and learned how to be fiery and competitive from Baker Mayfield.

None of those players are in Berea anymore, but Bitonio stated that new head coach Todd Monken is building a strong culture for the future. As Haslam noted, the Browns will hope that they can find more players on and off the field who were as professional as Bitonio was.