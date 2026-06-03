Myles Garrett Sends Heartfelt Message to Browns Fans After Trade to Rams

The Cleveland Browns made the stunning (somewhat non-stunning) move to trade away the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and single-season sack record holder, Myles Garrett, to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday afternoon.

In exchange for Garrett, Cleveland acquired former Defensive ROTY edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick. While it's not like the idea of trading Garrett has not been floated around for quite some time, the timing of the trade seemed to be surprising.

The rumors started flying Sunday night into Monday morning, and then it officially happened later in the day. At 8:30 pm on Monday night, Garrett sent his farewell message to all of Cleveland.

He starts by talking about all of Cleveland, Northeast Ohio, and every Browns fan, crediting them for embracing him from the start with belief beyond wavering. Garrett then complimented how Cleveland shaped him, making him tougher, challenging him, and, most importantly, teaching him perseverance. Saying that Browns fans' loyalty through every obstacle is to keep showing up was the ultimate loyalty.

Garrett even thanked the fans for every criticism and expectation, saying that he respected each one of them, also noting that he wished he could have done more.

I believe that every Cleveland fan will push back against that, as Garrett holds the franchise record for sacks (125.5), tackles for loss (149), and forced fumbles (23), to name a few. Along with setting the single-season sack record last year, the franchise single-game sack record (5.0), and single-season tackles for loss record (33), all of which occurred last year.

Garrett, of course, thanked the organization and everyone in it, detailing how he’ll always be grateful for every person who has helped him in the coalition.

He also touched on being a part of the community beyond football, how everything he did in the community allowed him to see the heart of this place, a place he will always be proud to call home.

The second-to-last sentence hit all of Browns fans in a soft spot, as Garrett said:

“Loving you is easy, leaving you is the hard part.”

He finished his message by thanking the Browns organization and fans for nine unforgettable years. I believe Browns fans will thank him back for the unstoppable and marvelous nature that Garrett brought every Sunday, leading to almost endless ecstasy for Cleveland fans.