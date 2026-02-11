Heading into the offseason, it feels as though Shedeur Sanders has earned the right to begin training camp as Cleveland’s starting quarterback.

As it turns out, Cleveland may be favorites to add one of the top free agent quarterbacks to compete with Sanders yet again to begin the season.

The Browns, along with the Miami Dolphins, are reportedly favorites to go after Malik Willis in free agency this year. Willis spent last season as the Green Bay Packers backup quarterback, but shined in his limited playing time.

Why Malik Willis?

After a rough start to his career in two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Willis found a new home in Green Bay where he has served as the backup to Jordan Love.

In 2024 Willis was called into action for seven games, starting two. He finished the year 2-0 as a starter. He tossed for 550 yards and three touchdowns, while throwing no interceptions. He also held a 75% completion percentage.

He also showed off his ability as a dynamic dual threat quarterback. He ran for 138 yards and another touchdown.

In 2025 he was called on less, only appearing in four games with one start, but looked just as efficient. While he did lose his only start, he threw for 422 yards and three more touchdowns on the year with no turnovers. He also had an 85% completion percentage.

As a runner he had 123 yards and two touchdowns.

That type of production has made Willis the most sought after quarterback of the free agency class. Teams believe he has plenty of untapped talent, and with the right coach could put it together and become one of the league’s most dynamic players.

How would Willis work in Cleveland?

Willis is expected to land a “prove it” deal similar to what the New York Jets signed Justin Fields to. Speculations say it could be around two years worth $40 million.

In order for Cleveland to be willing to spend that kind of money, one of their current quarterback trio will have to go.

The likely and most beneficial candidate would be to get rid of Deshaun Watson. Cleveland can either try to find a trade partner willing to take on the remainder of his contract, or release Watson and eat the dead cap space.

Cleveland would also find the money elsewhere and trade a player like Dillon Gabriel for more capital, giving Willis a spot on the roster.

Either way Willis would be fighting with Sanders for the starting job. It’s important to remember that with a fresh head coach in Todd Monken, both players would likely start on an equal ground.

While Cleveland shouldn’t sell out to land Willis. If the price is right and the coaching staff isn’t moved by Sanders, Willis could be a great pickup to at least force both quarterbacks to compete and develop in the offseason.