Five Major Takeaways From Browns GM Andrew Berry’s Press Conference at NFL Combine

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry hosted his annual press conference at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon.

Ahead of his seventh year with the Browns, Berry was peppered with questions about the ongoing quarterback search as well as rebuilding the offensive line and wide receiver position groups.

Berry answered questions about the future of his roster and gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the Browns this offseason.

Here are a few major takeaways from his press conference.

1. The Browns will double down on youth

After his opening remarks, Berry was asked about balancing a young roster while winning enough games to keep this staff employed moving into 2027.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that youth equals lack of performance,” Berry said. “Two of the three youngest teams this year were Philadelphia and Green Bay.”

Berry acknowledged that while there’s an adjustment period for young players, they’ll also have high expectations for youthful players that come into Berea by starting as role players and ascending into starters. Berry found tremendous success selecting young players including Mason Graham, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr. and Carson Schwesinger in last year’s class. Expect him to deploy that same strategy in April.

2. Fixing the offensive line is paramount

The offensive line was discussed significantly more than the wide receiver position group. That’s likely because all five Browns starters are expected to hit free agency.

According to Berry, the offensive line can be turned around quickly. He noted that the Chicago Bears were able to surround young quarterback Caleb Williams with much better protection in just one offseason.

Really fascinating perspective from Browns GM Andrew Berry on how you can fix an offensive line in one offseason:



“A combination of internal development, veteran additions and the draft.”



Points out that the Chicago Bears did it last year ⬇️pic.twitter.com/7KIzegcKhA — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) February 24, 2026

“Thinking about the offensive line, I think what Chicago and Ryan Poles did last year is a really good model,” Berry said about how the Bears were able to rebuild their line. “They did a combination of internal development, veteran additions and draft.”

3. Still no answer on the quarterbacks – or is there?

Perhaps new head coach Todd Monken will shed some light on what the Browns are planning to do at quarterback this season at his availability on Wednesday. While Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson feel like the most likely outcomes to start Week 1, Berry didn’t commit to either quarterback.

“We don’t have to make that decision any time soon,” Berry said. “Any player that we have in that room we would expect to compete to earn a role. Those two would be no different.”

Last year’s four-man quarterback competition was a debacle that resulted in just five wins and head coach Kevin Stefanski being relieved of his duties. Unfortunately, there’s no clear path for the Browns to solve their biggest issue.

Many have linked the Browns to Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis, who will enter free agency in March. Berry said that the Browns are hoping to be more aggressive in free agency than they have been in the recent past, but they’re another offseason away from being hyper-aggressive.

Even with Sanders and third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel both getting starts last season, Berry wouldn’t rule out drafting another rookie quarterback.

“I don’t see a problem with that,” Berry said. “It’s the most important position.”

4. First-round picks are already for sale

There’s not too much reading between the lines that needs to be done here.

Berry came out and admitted that the Browns would “absolutely” entertain trade offers for the No. 6 overall selection. While the sixth pick might not be as valuable as last year’s No. 2 overall choice, Berry could be coaxed into a trade down – especially if it means an extra 2027 selection.

“We’re at maybe a little bit of a different position in a little bit of a different class,” Berry said.

5. Always be prepared for surprises

One year ago, nobody projected Sanders to be a fifth-round selection. Surprises are part of what makes the NFL Draft fun.

But Berry is preaching that the Browns need to be flexible and adaptable.

Will the Browns prioritize wide receiver or offensive line in the NFL Draft?



“The draft is really for highest sustainable impact. A year ago at this time, I wouldn’t have guessed the draft would play out positionally how it did.”



-Browns GM Andrew Berry pic.twitter.com/3ThztQ0LXS — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) February 24, 2026

“The draft is really for highest-sustainable impact and that’s not to say that need or positional value has some role in that,” Berry said. “I think about a year ago at this time, I wouldn’t have guessed that the draft would’ve played out positionally the way that it did in 2025.”

“You have to be open to the fact that it may not look exactly the way that you’d envision it or that you’d hope that it would look coming out of it.”

