Browns Add KC Concepcion to Lengthy List of Pre-Draft Wide Receiver Visits

The Cleveland Browns continue buried neck-deep in NFL Draft evaluations, with a special emphasis on the wide receiver class.

While teams are not required to disclose their Top-30 pre-draft visits publicly, seven different wideouts had been reported meeting with the team at Browns’ headquarters in Berea over the past few weeks.

Make that eight.

Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion is the latest 2026 NFL Draft wide receiver prospect known to have scheduled a Top-30 visit in Cleveland, according to a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, citing a source.

Former Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion is on a visit with the Browns, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2026

Concepcion’s visit to the Browns follows the previously reported visits of Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, USC’s Makai Lemon, Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr., Louisville’s Chris Bell, Washington’s Denzel Boston and Alabama’s Germie Bernard. In the cases of Tyson, Tate, Lemon and Boston, they also met with team officials at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Browns also invited Georgia tight end Oscar Delp to team headquarters for a visit, among pass catchers. The other players who have been reported as Top-30 visits to Berea are Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, Miami offensive tackle Markel Bell, Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Oklahoma edge rusher R Mason Thomas.

What KC Concepcion’s Pre-Draft Visit Means for the Cleveland Browns

The Browns are all in on the wide receiver position.

This team is crossing all the t's and dotting all the i's when it comes to this year’s wide receiver class. At this point, it seems like an impossibility that Cleveland could come back from the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh with no wide receiver help after investing so much in the position up until now.

As a matter of fact, it would be surprising if the Browns come away with just one wide receiver from this class, as well.

The Browns need urgent help at the Z -- or X, depending on what you want to do with Jerry Jeudy -- and could also use an immediate upgrade at the slot. Cleveland has been very thorough with prospects that project to all three positions, so we have to believe all options are on the table.

In Concepcion’s case, he’s mostly projected as a slot receiver at the next level, with a draft range being set from the bottom of the first round to the top of the second by many league observers. His traits are not only very different from those of, say, Tyson, Tate or Boston, but might complement them well in the same offense.

Cleveland owns the 24th pick in the first round, and the 7th pick in the second round, where Concepcion might still be available.