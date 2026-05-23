Cleveland Browns Could Rely on Rookies at Two Critical Offensive Positions

Much has been made of Cleveland’s quarterback competition, but the Browns could realistically start two rookies at two different major spots on their offense this season.

“We’re in the player development business,” new Browns head coach Todd Monken said after OTAs on Wednesday. “Let’s not kid ourselves about the business that we’re in.”

While everyone is focused on yet another quarterback competition, the Browns realistically could start a pair of rookies at wide receiver and on their offensive line.

Last year, the Browns got plenty of contributions from their rookie class, including Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr. and both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders who started games at quarterback. This year, the Browns need that sort of positive production from their offensive rookie class.

Potential rookie starters on Cleveland's offensive line

It’s already determined that No. 9 overall pick Spencer Fano will start at left tackle for the Browns. But there’s a real world where rookie center Parker Brailsford could be Cleveland’s starting center despite being a fifth-round pick.

That would give Monken two rookies on his offensive line, something that the first-year head coach didn’t turn his nose up to before the draft at the NFL Combine.

“I mean if they’re the best players, that’s where we’re at right now,” he said.

Brailsford’s big red flag out of Alabama was being undersized. However, Monken found tremendous success with Tyler Linderbaum, who was an undersized center that just became the highest-paid player at his position.

This preseason, Brailsford will compete against 2023 sixth-round pick Luke Wypler, who has been unable to stay healthy since being selected by the Browns. Free agent Elgton Jenkins most recently played center for the Green Bay Packers, but there’s a possibility that the Browns could use him as a guard if Brailsford can hold down the fort at center. In 2020, Jenkins was a Pro Bowler after splitting time at tackle, guard and center. In 2022, he was a Pro Bowl guard.

Browns will likely start two rookies at receiver

During two rookie minicamp sessions and an OTA practice open to the media, it looked like Monken was working on plenty of motion with his offense.

If that’s the case, first-round pick KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and Jerry Jeudy can absolutely co-exist in Cleveland’s new-look offense.

What's one of the biggest early differences from Kevin Stefanski to Todd Monken? #DawgPound



"They are installing A LOT of motion."



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Concepcion, Boston, Jeudy and Isaiah Bond are likely the only locks at wide receiver for the Browns. Incumbent receivers Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash will be competing against Tylan Wallace, a free agent return specialist and the undrafted free agent pool of receivers consisting of Luke Floriea and Gage Larvadain.

It’ll be interesting to see how frequently Monken uses 11 personnel, three receivers with one tight end and a running back. But regardless, Concepcion and Boston are both scheduled to make a huge impact.