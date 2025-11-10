Browns coach Kevin Stefanski hints Shedeur Sanders won’t be starting anytime soon
Immediately following the Cleveland Browns embarrassing loss against the New York Jets in Week 10, Kevin Stefanski committed to third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel.
During Monday’s press conference with reports, Stefanski gave little optimism to fans who are hoping to see fifth-round rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders take over the offense soon.
“I don’t think it’s fair to speculate,” Stefanski said when asked about the possibility of Sanders taking over. “Dillon is committed to improving.”
While Gabriel outperformed Jets quarterback Justin Fields on paper, Cleveland’s offense still has plenty of issues. New offensive coordinator Tommy Rees attempted to roll out Gabriel, but the rookie passer was still sacked six times.
Gabriel finished the loss 17-of-32 for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, the six sacks and wildly inaccurate incompletions in critical moments were too much for the Browns to overcome.
This offseason, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters that Stefanski understood the importance of taking a look at both rookie quarterbacks during the regular season. When team captain and Week 1 starter Joe Flacco was benched and subsequently traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, the path seemed clear for both Gabriel and Sanders to get an opportunity to start games.
Cleveland’s loss against the Jets helped them in terms of draft positioning. The Browns could still turn their season around, but currently seemed poised to have another top three selection in April’s draft.
Certainly, their biggest needs are on the offensive side of the football – starting with quarterback. But it would feel misguided to select a first-round quarterback before seeing if Sanders has any juice. The Browns also need help at wide receiver and offensive tackle. They own the bonus first-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that should not change their plans internally for this season.
While Gabriel was victorious in Cleveland’s win against the Miami Dolphins, he has done very little to inspire hope that he can be a long-term solution to Cleveland’s quarterback search.
His smaller stature paired with inaccurate passing has not lived up to the “super computer” expectations that the Browns placed on their third-round draft selection this offseason.
Upon Flacco’s trade to the Bengals, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Browns would still like to get a look at Sanders during the regular season. Despite this reporting, and a preseason nudge from ownership to see both rookie quarterbacks, Stefanski has remained completely air tight about Sanders’ development and when fans could expect to see him on the field.
Gabriel will lead the Browns in Week 11’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.