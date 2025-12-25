Browns coach Kevin Stefanski shares hot take about Joel Bitonio

The Cleveland Browns haven't had many things to think positively about in 2025.

Heading into the final few weeks of the campaign, the team is currently sitting with a 3-12 record, a load of questions needing to be answered at the quarterback position and cap concerns with free agency looming.

However, through it all, one man's constantly been a rock for the organization: Joel Bitonio.

And if this is his final stint in the league, he's going to head out on top.

The 34-year-old has been with the Browns now for 12 years, dating back to the front office's decision to select him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. They knew he'd be good, but never expected him to be this reliable. No matter what the offensive line looks like, they've always been able to count on him to be up front protecting the various signal callers that stand behind him.

Across his over-decade-long experience in the league, he's played in 15-or-more games 10 times. The only two seasons he didn't eclipse that number were his second and third years, back in 2015 and 2016.

For an offensive lineman to have that level of consistency and reliability is important for a team. Stefanski echoed that sentiment, pushing a belief that Bitonio should someday earn a trip to Canton and be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After reflecting on Bitonio not being selected to be in the Pro Bowl, he praised him higher than that, saying, "‘He’s a Hall of Famer."

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on LG Joel Bitonio: ‘He’s a Hall of Famer’ pic.twitter.com/gvcniNYsMn — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 23, 2025

Bitonio's been able to be a common face in the huddle for the past few seasons, which is especially important given how many times the Browns' coaching staff has changed out quarterbacks and the team has suffered injuries.

Offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren, who's in his first-year with the organization, immediately recognized the impact he has on everyone he's around.

“I wouldn’t trade him for anybody — that’s the bottom line,” said Bloomgren. “Not just how I’ve talked about feeling about him in the meeting room and what he does for the Browns, but his play on Sundays has been awesome.

“I’m just blown away by him every week, the way that he fights for the Browns and his teammates. So much respect for Joel Bitonio.”

At times, even Bitonio himself is banged up, yet he seemingly always fights through the adversity and pain to be ready for game day. That trait helps show the passion he has for Cleveland, and for the sport.

“He’s a rock that everybody leans on,” said defensive end Myles Garrett.

If 2025 is the final campaign for the seven-time Pro Bowler, through the struggles and hiccups the organizations faced, Bitonio's given it his all.

There's currently no confirmed word on if he's hanging it up at the end of the year, so for now, his focus and the rest of the team's is on finishing the three-win season strong. The Browns are currently preparing to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 28, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field.