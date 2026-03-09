Browns Sign Starting Guard on Free Agent Deal That Might Mean the End of Joel Bitonio

The Cleveland Browns are on the board in the legal tampering period of the NFL’s free agency window.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Browns general manager Andrew Berry understood that the team had significant work to do on their offensive line.

On Monday, the Browns agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson worth $49.5 million and $32.4 million fully guaranteed.

Johnson, 26, was the No. 17 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s been very available throughout the first four seasons of his NFL career, only missing three total games.

Johnson has primarily played left guard for the Chargers, starting there in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. While he played right guard during his 2022 rookie season, he moved to his more natural left guard spot subsequently.

The Browns were hoping to get their own starting left guard Joel Bitonio back for a 13th season. A few weeks ago, Browns and Bitonio mutually agreed to push back the void date on Bitonio's contract until Tuesday. But with Johnson in the fold, it feels like the Browns will lose Bitonio to free agency or retirement.

Why'd the Browns sign Johnson?

Now, the Browns land an intelligent, durable young player on a reasonable free agent contract to help anchor the interior of the offensive line. If Bitonio decides to return, it'll have to be on Cleveland's terms.

The news of Johnson’s signing comes after the Browns missed out on their pursuit of free agent center Tyler Linderbaum. The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders averaging $27 million annually. The Browns weren’t in a place to reset the center market, and reached a reasonable contract with a starting left guard instead.

Johnson’s versatility will be appealing to new Browns head coach Todd Monken. During his last three seasons with the Ravens, Monken deployed versatile offensive tackle and guard archetypes across the offensive line. That experience playing both left and right guard could be valuable, depending on what other moves Berry can get done this offseason.

Johnson ranked 53rd out of Pro Football Focus’s 81 eligible offensive guards. He’s better suited in pass protection, which could be appealing to Monken as well.

Immediately following the combine, Berry traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans for starting right tackle Tytus Howard, who was handed a three-year extension worth just over $60 million. In Indianapolis, Berry admired Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who was able to rebuild an offensive line around Caleb Williams in one offseason by utilizing resources via trades, free agency, the NFL Draft and internal development.

The Browns traded for Howard and signed Johnson, who are both expected to start next season. They’re still searching for a starting left tackle, center and right guard.

Johnson’s new three-year deal with the Browns will match Howard’s three-year extension. Under this fresh contract, Johnson will be with the Browns until he’s 30 years old.