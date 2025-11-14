Browns' Deshaun Watson trade named fourth-worst this century in all of sports
The Cleveland Browns front office’s miscues have been well documented over the years. And now, someone's pouring salt on the wounds.
Even at a time when the team’s recently departed Chief Strategy Officer is seemingly taking shots at the head coach, and a former CEO is calling out the club’s current draft philosophy, there’s always a sense of aftershock when being reminded of some of the things that Browns’ fans have had to endure in the last years.
Bleacher Report published a piece listing this century’s 20 worst trades in sports, and of course the Browns appear near the top of the list. To be honest, it’s quite surprising they‘re not at number 1.
Bleacher Report has named the trade for Deshaun Watson as the fourth worst trade in sports this century, based mainly on what it cost to get him -- a package that included three first round draft picks and the largest totally guaranteed multiyear contract in the history of the NFL -- as well as the lowly returns from the deal.
Heck, even Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has conceded on at least two separate occasions that the trade was a mistake.
There is no worse NFL trade than Watson’s according to B/R, as the three deals that take up the top spots of the ranking are NBA trades, starting with Luka Dončić to the Lakers, followed by Paul George for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and picks, and Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Nets.
The trade for Watson still haunts the Browns to this day, as they can’t get rid of him after just 19 starts in four years because the dead cap charge stemming from a potential release would be prohibitive.
Curiously, the Browns also appear in the ninth spot for another trade, but mercifully, they came out on the winning side of that disaster: the 2013 trade of running back Trent Richardson to the Colts, for which Indy paid Cleveland a first round 2014 NFL Draft pick.
Of course, what they ended up doing in that draft could’ve easily made the list, as they used Indy’s selection to trade up four spots for quarterback Johnny Manziel at 22, right after trading up for cornerback Justin Gilbert in the Top-10... certainly not one of Cleveland’s finest first rounds.
The other NFL trades enlisted by B/R include Russell Wilson being dealt from the Seahawks to the Broncos at eight, Randy Moss going from Oakland to New England at eleventh, Wes Welker going from Miami to New England at thirteenth, Micah Parsons being shipped from Dallas to Green Bay this year at sixteenth, and Tennessee dealing A.J. Brown to the Eagles.