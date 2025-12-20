NFL insider shares stunning update on unknown future of Browns' Kevin Stefanski

With three games remaining in the regular season, the Cleveland Browns are trying to finish strong after a 3-11 start to the season.

The Browns are coming off an embarrassing 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 15, and things may not get better as they take on the talented Buffalo Bills. A win against Buffalo could help the Browns pick up some momentum with jobs for the future on the line for many people, including head coach Kevin Stefanski.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently wrote about the Browns' coaching future and what it looks like for Stefanski. Rapoport shared that nothing has changed yet, and a decision still needs to be made by ownership.

"No decisions have been made on the future of Kevin Stefanski, the two-time NFL Coach of the Year. The Browns know Stefanski can coach, and he has maintained a consistent approach amid the adversity of a transition year with a young roster. But the hard reality is the Browns are 6-25 over the past two seasons, putting everything up for evaluation."

"Does owner Jimmy Haslam believe Stefanski is the right coach to bring a young team and young quarterback(s) into the next phase of the Browns' build? If not, Haslam might opt to move on, and Stefanski would immediately become a top candidate elsewhere."

Overall, Stefanski has been the most successful Browns coach since the team returned in 1999. He has compiled a record of 43-55, including two trips to the postseason and a playoff win.

Not many former Browns coaches can say they have had the kind of success Stefanski has had during his six-year run with the team. While some things have been placed on his shoulders for blame, a lot of people also aren't blaming Stefanski for this season.

The first finger is being pointed at general manager Andrew Berry for the lack of talent brought in during free agency and for his failure to address the quarterback position in the offseason properly. However, credit has to be given to Berry for his 2025 draft class, which is shaping up to look really solid after their contributions this season.

Stefanski has struggled to find a suitable starter at quarterback to replace Deshaun Watson, leaving the door open for him to start in 2026. His play-calling was called into question for the second straight season, and he has since given it to his offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, who has gained some attention for the work he's doing with rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The bigger question is, if the Browns let Stefanski go, do they have a better option out there? Unless Bill Belichick bolts from North Carolina and returns to the NFL game, it may not be a total surprise to see Stefanski back in 2026 for one last shot.