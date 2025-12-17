Browns face nightmare mismatch against Bills' dominant rushing attack

There's only been one good thing about the Cleveland Browns that has gone right this season, and that's the defense.

Big credit to Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for the job he has done, as Cleveland has a top-five defense in the NFL. They're currently tied for second in total defense, allowing just 279.1 yards per game this season.

The Browns' defense has a tough matchup ahead of them as they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 with the number one rushing attack on the other side. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski knows the rush defense needs to get better to compete with the Bills at a high level.

"We take pride in our run defense. We obviously need to get back to that level with our group."

Kevin Stefanski on weakened run defense: 'We take pride in our run defense. We obviously need to get back to that level with our group.' — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) December 17, 2025

In Cleveland's 31-3 blowout loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 15, they allowed 142 total rushing yards and two touchdowns, including an average of 4.3 yards per carry. Bears running back D'Andre Swift had a field day on the Browns as he rushed for 98 yards and two scores, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Things aren't going to get easier for the Browns, as Buffalo's MO this season has been to run the ball efficiently. They lead the NFL in rushing yards per game with 158.5. This would make it two straight weeks that Cleveland faces off against the top two rushing attacks in the league.

While it has not been great of late, the Browns are still one of the better rush defenses in the NFL, ranked 14th. They are allowing 110.1 yards per game on the ground.

Things haven't been the same for the Browns' run defense since the loss of defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who was placed on IR last month with his quadriceps injury. Cleveland has taken a dip in trying to stop the run during that time.

The defensive unit will have to lean on its top front-seven players, including Myles Garrett and Carson Schwesinger, to step up and make plays to slow down Josh Allen and James Cook. Containing Allen in the pocket and forcing the Bills' average wide receivers to beat them is the only strategy that will help Cleveland.

If Buffalo can get it going on the ground and average about four to five yards a carry, it's going to end up being a long day for the Browns and most likely another loss on the record.