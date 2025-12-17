Browns might have colossal Myles Garrett problem with latest injury report

This season has become a wash for the Cleveland Browns, with the only things keeping fans intrigued being watching Shedeur Sanders and monitoring Myles Garrett's progress toward the NFL single-season sack record.

Garrett is 1.5 sacks away from cementing his place in NFL history for having the most outstanding pass-rushing season ever. That might be in jeopardy with a new report from Cleveland regarding Garrett.

Cleveland.com Browns reporter May Key Cabot shared the list of players who are not going to be practicing for the first workout before their Week 16 showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, Garrett was included on that list because he won't work out, as it is non-injury-related.

There are seven total players included on the list for the Browns:

Myles Garrett, DE (Non-Injury Related)

Jack Conklin, OL (Concussion

Mike Hall, DT (Illness)

Teven Jenkins, OL (Shoulder)

David Njoku, TE (Knee)

Dylan Sampson, RB (Hand)

Denzel Ward, DB (Calf)

#Browns players not expected to practice today as they prepare for the #Bills: pic.twitter.com/SDJ9jXZ0YI — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 17, 2025

Seeing Garrett on the list isn't going to ease Browns fans' minds, but the hope is that it's just a one-off and he will be back the rest of the week. It's rare for him to miss practice, so it's a situation worth monitoring the rest of the week.

Another significant defensive injury for the Browns is Ward, who missed last week's game with a calf injury. Depth is getting thin at cornerback, and they need to have their top shutdown cornerback to help out on defense.

Conklin remains in concussion protocol, having missed multiple games with the injury. With so many injuries to the offensive line and now Jenkins also missing practice, one of them has to come back with depth on the line, a big problem for Cleveland.

Njoku continues to miss time with the knee injury as he watches rookie Harold Fannin Jr. seal up the tight end job for the future. Cleveland would love to have Njoku back as another weapon in the offense.

With it being so late in the season, the Browns are trying to finish strong, with minimal to no injuries entering the offseason. They also want to help their star defensive end cement his name into football history with just 1.5 more sacks.

They're going to have a massive challenge on their hands against the Bills, as 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen is on the opposite side. Garrett would love nothing more than to make history against one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.