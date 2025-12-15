Kevin Stefanski shuts down question about job security with Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are 3-11 and pressure is certainly mounting.

The Browns were embarrassed 31-3 by the Chicago Bears during Week 15 in a game that was as lopsided as the final score read.

While Kevin Stefanski is certainly feeling the heat of back-to-back disastrous seasons, the Browns head coach refused to answer questions about conversations he has had with ownership about his job security moving forward.

"I don't get into those type of things…” Stefanski said during his Monday press availability. “I'm not going to get into those type of things. Not my focus."

Stefanski repeated his current focus on getting the Browns ready for their Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. However, he refused to acknowledge any potential conversations that he has had with Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam about his future in Cleveland.

The Browns are currently 43-54 in games coached by Stefanski since he arrived in Cleveland six years ago. While he won Coach of the Year awards in 2020 and 2023 due to his success with quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Joe Flacco, the team’s recent struggles is overshadowing that success from earlier in his tenure.

Last season, the Browns just won three games. During the preseason for this year, Haslam refused to put a number of wins that would be required for the Browns to have a successful season. However, he stated that 3-14 mark from last season was not going to cut it and that they would know what better would look like.

Well, the Browns have not been better. Through 14 games, the Browns have just three wins again. Two of those victories are against the bottom feeding Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins.

But the team has not looked better, either. In fact, you could argue that things have gotten worse for the Browns.

Defensively, the Browns have one of the most talented rosters in football. Defensive end Myles Garrett is chasing history, 1.5 sacks away from breaking the single-season record. But the offense has been so bad, that it’s held back such a talented unit. As the season spirals, the team looks like they have given up defensively, as they have not been stout in their last two showings.

Additionally, nobody takes accountability for weekly errors on special teams that just plague this football team.

Stefanski refusing to answer questions about his job security in Cleveland could be telling. Perhaps he has not had those conversations with ownership. Maybe losing games this year was all part of a greater plan to improve draft positioning after the failed Deshaun Watson trade.

Ultimately, it’s probably not a good sign that Stefanski is facing back-to-back three win seasons when his boss just said a few months ago that was not going to be good enough.