Browns dig deep on depth chart for solutions to recent offensive line injuries

If the Cleveland Browns already didn't have enough problems to deal with after a 3-9 start, the team has more issues to handle from the offensive line.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave updates on key injuries to the team, including two big ones on the offensive line. Stefanski said that starting right guard Wyatt Teller is week-to-week with a calf injury, which doesn't bode well for his status against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.

Right tackle Jack Conklin is also facing the possibility of missing the Titans game, as he is currently in concussion protocol.

The Athletic's Browns writer, Zac Jackson, shared Cleveland's backup plans if Conklin and Teller can't play. It would be Teven Jenkins at right guard and KT Leveston at right tackle. This would also move up tackle Cornelius Lucas and guard Zak Zinter, potentially moving them from weekly inactives to backups and active.

With Teller out and Conklin presumably out, Jenkins would start at RG and presumably Leveston would start at RT.



This would bump Lucas and Zinter from gameday inactives to primary backups unless there's an external addition or practice squad promotion. https://t.co/9j1Nveg5Pm — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 1, 2025

Jenkins is no stranger to being in the starting lineup during his NFL career. The former Chicago Bears starting guard was in the lineup as a starter for 38 games in his career, including 14 just last year. This would be his first start of the season as a Brown.

Leveston has some starting experience himself after not playing a single game last year as a rookie; he has stepped in twice as a starter. He's appeared in 11 games for Cleveland throughout the season, mostly on special teams.

This is obviously not an ideal situation for Cleveland, with rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders set to make his third career start. The Browns could be looking at a much different game plan, with more plays designed to take the pressure off of the left side of the line.

Cleveland at least has their left side of the line intact, which can help out. Left tackle Cam Robinson and left guard Joel Bitonio will be able to hold their own and do what they can to give Sanders the protection needed.

The Browns could lean more on the running game with rookie running back Quinshon Judkins getting more carries. Judkins is most likely to take his runs to the left side of the line to gain a higher percentage of an open lane, being there.

For Browns fans looking for good news, Cleveland at least faces a Titans team that has only one win on the season, so the hope is they can pick up a much-needed victory there.