Browns Have Chance To Build Legendary Defensive Line With This Big Trade

The Cleveland Browns’ pre-2026 NFL Draft process has been unequivocally centered around offensive linemen and wide receivers.

This comes as no surprise, as the team is coming off one of its worst offensive seasons in recent memory, with the team ranking 30th in total yards per game, 31st in passing yards per game, 27th in rushing yards per game, and 31st in points scored per game in 2025.

But even as the defense is coming off a much better performance that included Myles Garrett setting a new single season sack record, his second Defensive Player of the Year Award, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger capturing Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, Cleveland has the chance to catapult this unit to another level, and it be remiss for the team to not consider it, at least.

Over in New York, three-time Pro Bowler and twice second-team All-Pro Dexter Lawrence has asked the team to be traded, with a potential asking price starting at one first-round pick, according to Giants insider Connor Hughes, and Cleveland should definitely explore a deal.

Why the Cleveland Browns Should at Least Explore a Trade for Dexter Lawrence

First off, Cleveland can actually afford this. If Hughes is right about the asking price, the Browns not only own a late 2026 first-rounder, but the team also owns a high second-rounder. And just because New York wants a certain pick, doesn’t mean they’ll actually get it.

It has to be negotiated, and the Browns might be able to snatch him for a high second with no extra late rounder, as Hughes also suggests. In any case, Cleveland can still invest two first-rounders in its O-line and wide receiver group, and come away with a rare but proven interior pass rusher with the draft capital they possess now.

What might the #Giants get back in a Dexter Lawrence trade?



A lot, even after a down year. pic.twitter.com/8MHJG8AUJw — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 6, 2026

The Browns also have a little over $21 million in cap space, which makes Lawrence's $18.5 million salary for 2026 a tight fit. But the main reason why he's asking out of the Big Apple is a lack of progress on an extension on his current deal, which has no guaranteed money left for the final two years. This means, any team who can convince the Giants of letting him go would likely have an extension agreement in place, lowering that cap number significantly for ‘26.

In return -- potentially for a second-round pick, keep in mind -- the Browns could be adding the best interior pass rusher in the league, even if he’s coming an off-year. Just four years ago, he posted a 7.5 sack-season, and two years ago he set a new personal best with 9.0 sacks. An elbow injury limited him to just half a sack last year, but he was still ranked as the 9th best interior defensive lineman out of 134 by PFF.

pressures when aligned at nose tackle, since 2022:



108 - Dexter Lawrence

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42… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 7, 2026

Sure, the Browns already have last year’s first-rounder Mason Graham playing the nose, but this is about getting your best 11 men on the field at the same time, and I’m sure there’s a way to figure out who can move to the three-technique. Coming back from injury, Maliek Collins could also be a big factor in the rotation.

Maybe the “Best player available” strategy for investing draft picks shouldn’t be reserved just for college players. Just thinking about Garrett on the outside and Lawrence on the inside sends out some serious ‘89 Vikings vibes, with Chris Doleman and Keith Millard.

Sure, the Browns have more pressing needs elsewhere, but the reality of the matter is that this team might not be able to fix its offense with the 2026 Draft alone, as the weakest spot on the roster -- quarterback -- could possibly go unattended.

So, why not build a defensive front for the ages in the meantime?