Revisiting Every 2025 NFL Draft Trade Involving a First-Round Pick: Who Won and Who Lost?

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Last year, there were a handful of trades made during the NFL draft, including four deals that included 2025 first-round picks. Draft day trades are a staple of the annual event, as aggressive teams attempt to ensure they can pick specific players they rate highly or that fill a need, even at the cost of additional draft capital.

The biggest trade in last year’s draft involved the Jaguars and Browns, who completed a blockbuster deal that saw Jacksonville move up to pick No. 2, while Cleveland moved back to pick No. 5 and also received significant additional assets.

Now that the 2026 draft is almost upon us, let’s see how those '25 draft day trades have aged after nearly a year.

2025 First-Round Draft Pick Trades:

Chiefs trade pick No. 31 to Eagles for picks No. 32 and 164

Eagles select LB Jihaad Campbell with pick No. 31

Chiefs select T Josh Simmons with pick No. 32, trade No. 164 to Steelers.

Eagles LB Jihaad Campbell was selected with pick No. 31 of the 2025 NFL draft. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Eagles moved up one pick in last year’s draft, at the cost of a fifth-round selection, in order to select Jihaad Campbell at No. 31. Campbell had a great rookie season, racking up 80 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and three passes defensed.

Kansas City used the No. 32 pick on Josh Simmons, who was solid in the trenches for the Chiefs, but injuries limited him to just eight games. The Chiefs traded the No. 164 pick, along with the No. 226, to the Steelers in exchange for the No. 156 pick, with which they selected linebacker Jeffery Bassa.

If Simmons can remain healthy, this will have been a trade that worked out for both sides. Campbell has made himself an important piece of Philadelphia’s defense, and he’ll have an even larger role to play after Nakobe Dean left in free agency.

Trade winner, one year later: Eagles

Falcons trade picks No. 46 and 242 and 2026 first-round pick (No. 13) to Rams for pick No. 26

Falcons select DE James Pearce Jr. at No. 26

Rams select TE Terrance Ferguson at No. 46 and WR Konata Mumpfield at 242. Rams will pick No. 13 in the 2026 draft in place of Atlanta.

Falcons EDGE James Pearce Jr. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Falcons gave up a big haul to select James Pearce Jr. in the first round last year. Pearce had a strong rookie season, racking up 10.5 sacks, but some off-field issues have since emerged. Pearce was arrested and later charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from an incident in February.

The Rams netted themselves an early first-round pick in the ‘26 draft, which enabled them to trade their own first-rounder to the Chiefs in exchange for cornerback Trent McDuffie. After making the NFC championship last season, L.A. owns the No. 13 pick in this year’s draft, and could add a difference-maker with the selection.

Ferguson and Mumpfield were both only moderately involved in the offense last season, but their roles should expand as they continue to develop. They combined for 21 receptions and four receiving touchdowns.

The trade was an absolute steal for the Rams, especially after the Falcons ended the 2025 season at 8–9, which will give L.A. its best draft position since 2016 when it selected Jared Goff with the No. 1 pick.

Trade winner, one year later: Rams

Texans trade pick No. 25 to Giants for picks No. 34, 99 and a 2026 third

Giants select QB Jaxson Dart at No. 25

Texans select WR Jayden Higgins at No. 34, trade pick No. 99 to Raiders. Houston also will have an additional third-round pick in ‘26.

Jaxson Dart was selected with the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants traded up to take Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick last year, and the team seems confident that he can develop into a franchise quarterback. If he can become the guy in New York, a second- and third-round pick is a small price to pay.

As for the Texans, Higgins had a strong rookie season, and that third-round pick was then flipped in a deal that saw Houston move up to pick No. 48, where they selected tackle Aireontae Ersery, who started 16 games in his rookie season.

It was a balanced deal that netted both parties what they needed. The Giants secured a starting quarterback with a late first-round pick, which would represent outstanding value if Dart is able to develop into a franchise cornerstone, and the Texans got two starting-caliber players who saw plenty of action as rookies.

Trade winner, one year later: Giants

Jaguars trade picks No. 5, 36, 126 and a 2026 first to Browns for picks No. 2, 104 and 200

Quinshon Judkins was selected with the No. 36 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Jaguars select DB/WR Travis Hunter with pick No. 2, RB Bhayshul Tuten at No. 104 and DB Rayuan Lane III at No. 200

Browns select DT Mason Graham at No. 5, RB Quinshon Judkins at No. 36 and RB Dylan Sampson at 126

The biggest trade of last year’s NFL draft saw the Jaguars make a bold leap up to the No. 2 spot in order to select two-way phenom Travis Hunter, fresh off winning the Heisman Trophy. Hunter’s rookie season didn’t exactly go to plan, as an ACL injury sustained in practice ended his campaign prematurely. Entering 2026, Jacksonville has indicated he’ll primarily be utilized on defense in his second season.

In order for this trade to be worth it for the Jaguars, they’ll need Hunter to turn into a game-changing defensive back. They gave up nothing short of a haul to acquire him, and thus far the trade is swinging in Cleveland’s favor.

As a rookie, Hunter had 28 receptions for 298 yards and a touchdown. He logged three pass defenses and 15 tackles when lined up as a cornerback, too. Tuten, who was selected in round four, is on track to be the Jaguars No. 1 running back in 2026 after Travis Etienne Jr. signed with the Saints in free agency. Tuten had 83 carries for 307 yards and five touchdowns last year, and will take on a bigger role in his second season.

As for the Browns, Graham had a good year as a rookie, starting 17 games and recording 49 tackles, 0.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss. Judkins, before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury, racked up 827 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games, while Sampson proved to be a strong receiving threat out of the backfield.

Considering the Browns also secured a 2026 first-round pick (No. 24), the trade has leaned in their favor early on, though there’s plenty of time for Hunter to change the narrative.

Trade winner, one year later: Browns

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