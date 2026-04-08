What Holes Cleveland Browns Can Fill With Remaining Cap Space Before NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns front office are geared up for the NFL Draft this April.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has another big opportunity to level up this entire organization. Last year's draft saw the emergence of rookie running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. Quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders gave Cleveland more questions than answer, but they also gave Cleveland optimism. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger and interior defensive lineman Mason Graham shined on the defensive side of the ball, with Schwesinger being voted as the Defensive Rookie of the Year earlier this year.

The success from last year's rookie draft was a huge step in the right direction, considering how volatile the NFL Draft can be. The entire NFL Draft is teams gambling on a batch of very young players. The teams spend a draft pick and do everything they can to maximize the potential of their new players, but the NFL weeds out the college-level players and the professional players quickly and often. The Browns have just enough flexibility financially to explore veteran options at one or two position groups before investing heavily into another rookie class.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pass rusher

The Browns have around $21 million in team cap space. It would be easy to advise most NFL teams to spend as much money as they possibly can on increasing depth at the offensive line positions. With players like Taylor Decker, Joel Bitonio, and Kevin Zeitler still available on the open market at a position group that has proven to be volatile, it makes sense for a win-now team like the Browns to invest in free agency before the draft starts.

However, the Browns already invested heavily into their offensive line this offseason after the signings of Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson along with the re-signing of Teven Jenkins. Investing in another established and proven pass rusher makes much more sense.

The Browns have lots of youth scattered around both sides of the ball, but the fanbase and organization in Cleveland doesn't have much patience. They have no plans to revert back to their consistent losing ways of the 2000s and 2010s. Prioritizing the need for two elite and consistent pass rushers for each side of the line is becoming the norm for NFL teams. It's not enough to only have Myles Garrett racking up 23 sacks in a season. Garrett should be paired with someone who doesn't need a lot of coaching or mentoring.

Investing $10 to $12 million on a player like former Ohio State Buckeye Joey Bosa or even taking a chance on a seasoned pass rusher who hasn't been given a chance to start a full season like AJ Epenesa would further level out the playing field in the unpredictable AFC North division. Leonard Floyd and Haason Reddick are also options worth exploring.

Linebackers

Whether it's an off-ball linebacker or a combo edge rusher, the learning curve from college to the NFL can be steep. Wide receivers and running backs are safe positions to take multiple shots at during the NFL Draft. With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah unlikely to play football again and Quincy Williams just recently arriving from the New York Jets this offseason, the Browns can use another peace at linebacker to join Schwesinger.

If the Browns have the funds to get it done, investing $8 to $12 million annually in a veteran for one to three years position would go a long way for Schwesinger's development in the locker room and for Cleveland's chances at winning games. Free agents like Bobby Wagner, Bobby Okereke, Kenneth Murray, or former all-pro linebacker Matt Milano might be worth exploring rather than taking a shot on a pure athlete who doesn't have the I.Q. and instincts yet.

The Browns are a team likely to have more patience with new players compared to a win-now team like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles. This shouldn't stop Cleveland from doing everything they can to bring in the best and most amount of talent possible without risking so much of their distant future.