Browns insider doesn't think Jim Schwartz's return is mandate for HC candidates

The head coach search is well underway for the Cleveland Browns, with some talk swirling around the fact that there might be some terms involved for taking the job.

There have been discussions about whether the Browns would require whoever is hired as head coach to retain defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on the staff. The Athletic's Zac Jackson doesn't see that as the case, though.

"I think there is an important line in there that's a little blurred in that. They want to keep Jim Schwartz, and they mandate that they keep Jim Schwartz are two different things," Jackson said on Monday's BIGPLAY Cleveland Show. "The bottom line is when you fire Kevin Stefanski, you're accepting the fact that none of your coordinators or coaches might come back." "

"You would love to keep some, probably almost all of them are under contract depending on their circumstances, and there is anything believable, and there's an element to that with the Browns that anything is believable, but it's just not right to mandate how you are going to do this."

Since arriving in Cleveland as the defensive coordinator in 2023, Schwartz has built a defense that has prevented the Browns from being worse than they are overall. In his first year with the Browns, the defense ranked first in total defense and 13th in points allowed. The next season, the unit took a dive at 19th in total defense and 27th in points.

In one of the very few bright spots of the 2025 season, the defense got back on track, ranking fourth in total defense and 14th in points. There were plenty of standout performances from the defense, with Myles Garrett getting an NFL-record 23 sacks in the season and rookie second-round pick linebacker Carson Schwesinger almost landing on the All-Pro team.

It's fair to think any head coach candidate would be smart to at least consider retaining Schwartz and his coaches on the staff, as this is a classic example of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." The defense is already set up nicely, with maybe adding a piece or two in the draft or free agency to get them to the next level.

Cleveland shouldn't force a coach to do that, though, as the Browns want the head coach to carry out their vision for how they want to build the team. Having a coach with their own thoughts on things is a good sign of a leader who knows exactly what they want going into a pivotal 2026 season.