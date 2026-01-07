Browns mulling over options with Jim Schwartz's future

While the future of the Cleveland Browns' head coach is unclear, it might be a little clearer for one of their top assistants.

The Browns have some interesting options on how they want to handle their defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, after firing the man who brought him in, Kevin Stefanski. No matter what, though, Cleveland will make sure that Schwartz doesn't walk out the door without a fight.

ESPN Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi added to Adam Schefter's report that the Browns would interview their offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, for the head coach opening. Oyefusi said the Browns are also going to interview Schwartz for the job.

In addition to interviewing OC Tommy Rees, the Browns are planning to interview DC Jim Schwartz on Thursday and have requested to interview Bengals OC Dan Pitcher, source confirms. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 7, 2026

Schwartz's future up in the air

Also joining in on ESPN's coverage of the Browns' coaching situation, Jeremy Fowler wrote an article on what Cleveland is thinking with their plans for Schwartz.

"Jim Schwartz's presence looms large. The Browns could pair a gifted defensive coordinator in Schwartz with an offensive-minded head coach. Schwartz is under contract for 2026, so Cleveland has the ability to block coordinator suitors. He can leave for a head coaching job, of course. But Cleveland is in position to keep the core of a fourth-ranked defense in place with Schwartz, who will likely interview for Cleveland's head job, too."

Schwartz would make for an interesting head coaching prospect, as he has done so before with his five years as the Detroit Lions head coach from 2009 through 2013. He put together a 29-51 overall record with one playoff appearance.

Since the Browns hired Schwartz in 2023, he has had a ton of success with the defensive unit, making them one of the best in the league. The 2023 season saw them rank first in total defense and 13th in points allowed. They took a step back in 2024, going below 19th in both categories.

This past season, though, despite winning just five games and the offense being ranked 30th in the league, Schwartz got the most out of his defense, thanks in part to Myles Garrett breaking the NFL record for sacks in a season with 23. Cleveland's defense finished fourth in total defense and 14th in points allowed.

All signs point to the Browns doing whatever it takes to keep Schwartz from interviewing or taking other defensive coordinator jobs, unless Schwartz gets a head coaching job. That would be the one requirement the franchise imposes on the new head coach, which makes sense given Schwartz's standing as one of the best in the NFL.