Browns Land Coveted Defensive Coordinator Interview After Jim Schwartz’s Resignation

A new candidate has emerged for the Cleveland Browns in their search to replace Jim Schwartz as the team’s defensive coordinator next season.

On Thursday, Schwartz resigned from his job with the Browns after being passed over for the head coach job. Now, new head coach Todd Monken will need to replace all three coordinators on his staff.

On Monday afternoon, the Browns will interview Los Angeles Rams associate head coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant for the defensive coordinator vacancy. Pleasant got his coaching start with the Browns as an intern in 2013. He has spent time with the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers as well.

Pleasant first coached the Rams from 2017-2020 as the team’s cornerbacks coach. He returned to the organization in 2023 as a defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. In 2024, he was promoted to associate head coach and retained his title as passing game coordinator.

As an associate head coach, Pleasant works very closely with Rams head coach Sean McVay.

The Browns have been sniffing around McVay’s coaching tree for weeks, as the team was very interested in passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase prior to hiring Monken. With Cleveland’s defensive coordinator role opening, the Browns have an opportunity to snag a bright mind from McVay’s staff.

What makes Pleasant unique?

The Browns have interviewed two internal candidates already. Linebackers coach Jason Tarver has been with the Browns since 2020 and is responsible for developing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Carson Schwesinger into stars. Safety coach Ephraim Banda has been a fast-rising defensive coordinator candidate that has learned under Schwartz since 2023.

But Pleasant brings experience on both sides of the football. In 2023, he worked as an offensive consultant with the Packers. After his internship with the Browns, Pleasant was on the offensive side of the football with the Commanders before transitioning to coaching defenses.

During his time with the Rams, he worked closely with McVay and defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who never ended up interviewing with the Browns for their head coach vacancy despite early interest from the team.

Pleasant will be interviewing against fellow passing game coordinator Cory Undlin of the Houston Texans, who is also expected to get a formal interview with the Browns. Undlin worked with the Jacksonville Jaguars when Monken was there in 2009. According to reports, they’ve already discussed Cleveland’s defensive coordinator vacancy.

Life without Schwartz might not be easy. But Pleasant is a fast-rising candidate that will also interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their defensive coordinator job.

