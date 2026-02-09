Cleveland Browns Set Defensive Coordinator Interview With John Carroll Alumni

The Cleveland Browns have stayed active in their search to replace Jim Schwartz, who resigned as the team’s defensive coordinator on Thursday.

Now, the Browns are tapping a candidate with local ties to John Carroll University, which has churned out some majorly successful NFL coaches.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are requesting an interview with Carolina Panthers defensive pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley for their defensive coordinator job. Cooley was requested by the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason.

The Columbus native also coached at the University of Akron and lived in Cleveland before joining the Los Angeles Rams as a defensive quality control coach and worked his way up to defensive backs coach. He’s spent the last three seasons with the Panthers, but could be in line for a major promotion to defensive coordinator with his hometown team.

Who else have the Browns interviewed?

The Browns have already interviewed two internal candidates for the opening, as new head coach Todd Monken wants to keep Schwartz’s scheme intact.

Jason Tarver, who has been Cleveland’s linebackers coach since 2020, already interviewed. He’s credited for developing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Carson Schwesinger into superstar linebackers while getting career-best production out of veterans like Devin Bush.

The Browns have also interviewed safeties coach Ephraim Banda, who has been considered a fast-rising defensive coordinator candidate over the last two seasons. While he doesn’t have any coordinator experience like Tarver does, he’s spent the last three seasons learning Schwartz’s scheme in Cleveland.

Expect the Browns to also interview Houston Texans defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin, who worked with Monken during their time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to reports, the former coworkers have already discussed Cleveland’s vacancy.

The Browns will also interview Los Angeles Rams defensive passing game coordinator and associate head coach Aubrey Pleasant, who could land a major promotion with the Browns. He’s also interviewing for the Arizona Cardinals’ vacancy.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Browns have also requested an interview with New York Giants assistant coach Charlie Bullen, who is also interviewing for the vacancy in Arizona.

Cleveland’s defensive coordinator job is in demand and the Browns are casting a very wide net. Keeping Schwartz’s scheme intact will be important, but the opportunity to coach stars like Schwesinger, Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward do not come very often.

If a coordinator finds success coaching Cleveland’s defense, they could set themselves up for some head coaching looks in the years to come.

