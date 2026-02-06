Jim Schwartz’s Future With the Cleveland Browns Finally Revealed

It’s been well over one week since the Cleveland Browns passed over their defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Instead, the team decided to hire Todd Monken as their next head coach. Monken was introduced as the team’s new head coach at a press conference on Tuesday and refused to weigh in on Schwartz’s future as the defensive coordinator in Cleveland.

On Friday morning, Schwartz’s future was finally revealed.

According to multiple reports, Schwartz will resign from his position as defensive coordinator. The Browns wanted him back, but it was not meant to be. Because of his resignation, Schwartz will likely have to sit out the upcoming season as he was under contract to coach the Browns and decided to quit.

This news does not come as a surprise to the Browns, as sources told Browns On SI that Schwartz’s departure from the facility was “explosive” and that he expressed no interest in returning without an offer to be the next head coach in Cleveland.

While Monken had spoken with Schwartz following the head coach decision, it appears that the discussion wasn’t enough to bring the talented defensive coordinator back for a third season with the Browns.

Now, Monken will need to fill a pivotal position on his staff.

While the 60-year-old first-time head coach quickly addressed building out an offensive staff with key hires including new offensive coordinator Travis Switzer, passing game coordinator Danny Breyer and associate head coach Daniel Stern, this next hire will be crucial.

When the reports became public that Schwartz left Berea’s facility visibly upset with his boxes packed, Browns back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett shared a cryptic Instagram post subtly voicing his frustration.

Monken assured the locker room publicly at his introductory press conference that regardless of Schwartz’s decision, the scheme that fits these players will remain intact. It’s possible that an internal promotion could happen now, as the Browns will work to ensure that their defense is just as impressive as it was last season.

Key position coaches including defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire and linebackers coach Jason Tarver both attended Monken’s press conference.

During that same press conference, Monken made it clear that he didn’t game plan to chip Schwartz, but instead, chip Garrett who made football history last season by breaking the single-season sack record.

As long as Garrett, Denzel Ward and Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger can buy into a new voice, their scheme will remain the same and the Browns should hopefully remain just as dominant defensively.