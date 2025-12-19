Browns legend believes that Myles Garrett will break the sack record this week

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has wrecked quarterbacks for his nine seasons in the NFL, but none more this year.

It is the glimmering light of the Browns' season this year. Garrett now has 21.5 sacks through 14 games this year. This included a stretch where, in four games, Garrett had 13 sacks: five against New England, one against New York, four against Baltimore, and three against Las Vegas.

Former Browns return specialist and wide receiver Josh Cribbs revealed on "The Top Dawgs Show" on the BIGPLAY Sports Network that Garrett will break the all-time sack record in a season this upcoming week versus the Buffalo Bills.

“Y’all think Myles Garrett's gonna hit his record?” Cribbs asked. “I do.”

Cribbs went on to say, “This will be a good team to get it in because it’ll matter, like it’s not against a crappy team.”

Will Myles Garrett break the NFL sack record on Sunday?@JoshCribbs16 predicts #95 will get it done against a LEGIT opponent.



Presented by @Preston_Cars https://t.co/WYndpJmFBi pic.twitter.com/3P6yqndi06 — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) December 18, 2025

To achieve the record versus a playoff team in the Bills would have a different effect than beating the record versus a bad team, because, as Cribbs said, if Garrett were to get it against a bad team, it would give people more of a chance to dismiss the amazing achievement.

The fact that that is even a possibility for fans of the NFL or just people in general to dismiss one of the greatest seasons of all time for a defensive player is the sad reality that some parts of fandom now are.

Garrett achieving the record versus the Pittsburgh Steelers might have more of a pull and mean more than against the Bills. With the Steelers being the bitter rival of the Browns, the fact that if Garrett broke the record versus that team would just mean so much more.

If Garrett were to achieve the sack record, it would not be the only NFL record that he has amassed in his career, though. Garrett is the only player in NFL history to have 14 sacks in four consecutive years after he passed that 14 sack mark this year in Week 11 against the Ravens.

Garrett has also joined an exclusive club of Reggie White, John Randle, DeMarcus Ware, Jared Allen, Bruce Smith, and Lawrence Taylor as the only players in NFL history to record seven straight 10-sack seasons.

Just to put it in perspective of how dominant Garrett has been in Cleveland history, he passed Clay Matthews Jr. in 2022 for the Browns' career record in sacks (62.0). He has doubled that record since then as he now sits at 124.0 sacks in his career.