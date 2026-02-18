Aaron Donald Explains Why Browns’ Myles Garrett Should Hold Out Hope for Super Bowl

Myles Garrett’s dominant 2025 regular season was one for the ages, culminating in a new NFL single-season record with 23, along with his second Defensive Player of the Year Award.

One former NFL player who would know a thing or two about that kind of dominance in the trenches recently chipped in, expressing optimism that Garrett could achieve even more.

Aaron Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and one-time Super Bowl Champion with the Rams, recently went on “The Arena: Gridiron” podcast praising Garrett’s monster 2025 campaign, but also holding out hope that he reaches the ultimate goal.

“The only thing I wish for this guy is to feel the team success,” said Donald. “Playing in a playoff game, and potentially one day in the Super Bowl.”

Aaron Donald talks about Myles Garrett and his monster DPOY season pic.twitter.com/SYdQHa6dhe — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) February 18, 2026

Why Aaron Donald still has hope for Myles Garrett in Cleveland

Even though the Cleveland Browns have won just eight games over the last two years, Donald didn’t want to rule out anything, especially with a new coaching staff coming in.

“You never know, though. They got a new coach. Hopefully, they get some pieces to the puzzle for him man, because a talent like that deserves to play in them big games. Because individual success is good, but there’s nothing like the ultimate goal of team success. It's different.”

Donald, a former first round pick for the St. Louis Rams in 2014 -- 13th overall -- experienced some struggles of his own, going playoffless during his first three seasons in the league. After a head coach change to Sean McVay, everything changed for the Rams, who have made the postseason seven out of the nine years since, including four division titles and a victory in Super Bowl LVI. Donald played one more season before hanging up his cleats.

Donald, who made the Pro Bowl in every one of his 10 years in the league, spoke very highly of Garrett.

“Dominant player. They typically don’t give the award to guys that don’t make it to the playoffs, but just the way he played. To be able to have 23 sacks in a season when you’re playing from behind every single game, that’s crazy to me. I don’t understand, you shed three, four [blockers]. I’m out there getting jumped. It’s crazy to allow this guy to get any type of one on one, like a chip ain’t enough for him. His get off is unbelievable. This guy is big, he’s fast, he’s limber, he can bend the edge, he got technique, he can beat you with a chop club, or a swipe, or an inside move, or a power rush or a speed rush. You just don’t know what he’s gonna bring and that’s deadly for an offensive lineman trying to prepare for it. Then in the run game, he can hurt you the same way.”

Nonetheless, Donald, an eight-time first-team All-Pro, also recognized that individual accolades take a back seat to team success, something that Garrett hasn’t experienced too much of. Garrett, a nine year veteran, has only played three postseason games in his career, never past the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Browns, who have Garrett locked up through the 2030 season, will be debuting a new coaching staff headed by first-time Todd Monken in 2026. And the 30-year old Garrett -- a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro -- will undoubtedly be one of the foundational pieces upon which Cleveland hopes to build a contender.

