Browns look to correct run defense against Buffalo Bills

Over the past two weeks the Browns defense has been skidding in their run defense, playing a big role in giving up 31 points (and losing) each game.

The Tennessee Titans ran for 184 yards, including 161 and two touchdowns from Tony Pollard, and the Chicago Bears had 142 yards, with De’Andre Swift having 98 and two touchdowns.

Now the Browns take on the Buffalo Bills, who just so happen to have the best rushing attack in the NFL this season.

“If we don’t get it corrected we won’t stand a chance in this game,” Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said.

The Bills rushing offense is led by running back James Cook, who is second in the league with 1,415 yards. He has also scored 10 touchdowns this year.

Cook is an explosive style back, who has gone for 5.22 yards per carry. His speed and shiftiness is his biggest strength, possessing an ability to make a man miss in tight quarters, and break off a big gain.

Then there is quarterback Josh Allen, the reigning MVP of the league. Allen has run for 535 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, a league high for quarterbacks in both categories.

Allen is able to use a blend of speed and size to pick up tough yards, while possessing the pocket awareness to take off and pick up big yardage.

This has led Buffalo to 2,219 yards, the best of any team in the league this season.

The main reason for the Browns slump has been production on the defensive line. With Maliek Collins going down for the season, and with Alex Wright dealing with an injury, the line hasn’t been able to get the same push. Holes have been created, with no one there to close them.

Carson Schwesinger has been the lone force for Cleveland’s defense in the run game, racking up 27 total tackles between the last two games.

Meanwhile Devin Bush has just 11, and Mohamoud Diabate has 12. Grant Delpit, who is expected to be Cleveland’s enforcer in the secondary, has just 7.

If Cleveland wants even a chance at slowing Buffalo’s offense, they need to be focused on limiting big gains in the run game.

Cleveland also needs to be smart in their pass rushing, even with Myles Garrett entering the game just 1.5 sacks away from the NFL record. When facing Lamar Jackson, another scramble-heavy quarterback, Cleveland did a good job rushing their lanes with discipline.

This keeps a quarterback who wants to run stuck in the pocket, where they’ll either have to take a hit or make a bad decision. That’s the only way to keep Allen from wrecking a game.

Hopefully the defense is up for the challenge, ready to try and limit the best run game in the NFL.

If the Browns can be back on track here, they have a chance to finish out the year strong, and head into the offseason with some confidence on one side of the ball.