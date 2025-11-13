Browns OC Tommy Rees admits critical mistake against Jets
The Cleveland Browns made some improvements during the first game with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees calling plays.
But ultimately, the Browns were embarrassed by the rebuilding New York Jets 27-20 in Week 10.
Rees explained in his press conference on Thursday that the team did a much better job getting the football to top wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. However, he admitted a fatal mistake against the Jets that cost the Browns a victory.
In the fourth quarter, the Browns had the ball inside Jets’ territory. It was 4th and 1 after a nice run from Quinshon Judkins. Instead of handing Judkins the ball once more, Rees trusted third-round rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel to drop back, which resulted in a bad sack and turnover on downs.
“I should have run the ball,” Rees said. “I tried to be aggressive and it didn’t work.”
Despite a clean pocket and a few open receivers, Gabriel danced into a gaggle of New York defenders.
When the Jets’ offense took over, Breece Hall unleashed a long run and New York never looked back, escaping with a victory.
While Gabriel was nominated for the NFL Rookie of the Week honor after his 17-of-32 for 167 yards and two touchdown performance against the Jets, it’s critical mistakes in big moments that has the rookie quarterback still searching for his first promising start in the NFL.
Gabriel was labeled a super computer by the Browns during the preseason because of his quick processing ability. That has not been the case through his first five NFL starts, as the NFL game seems way too fast for the 94th overall pick. His physical limitations and wild inaccuracy have only further complicated things.
Rees claimed that Gabriel has his eyes in the right places and that his rookie quarterback is seeing the field properly.
“We always grade that part of his game and he grades out pretty high. Nobody's going to bat .1000,” Rees said. “Dillon's prep and where he is mentally as a rookie is really well beyond. He's mature that way.”
The Browns continue to prop up Gabriel’s maturity and preparation, but it hasn’t correlated to winning results. In Gabriel’s lone victory against the Miami Dolphins, he wasn’t even on the field for three of Cleveland’s four touchdowns.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski immediately committed to Gabriel as Cleveland’s starting quarterback after the defeat. So, Gabriel and Rees will look to find any semblance of life offensively on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field.