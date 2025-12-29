Kevin Stefanski delivers awkward response on if he wants to keep coaching Browns

Many Cleveland Browns fans felt a bit awkward after the team’s 13-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

A handful of fans wanted the team to lose in order to improve their draft position, as a loss against the Steelers would have guaranteed a selection within the first two picks.

The awkwardness continued into Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s Monday media availability, as he met with reporters after Sunday’s divisional victory.

Stefanski was asked if he wants to continue as the head coach of the Browns.

"My sole focus is on this game against Cincinnati, but I will tell you that I'm privileged to have this job,” Stefanski said.

He was asked a follow up question about if there has been any conversation with the Browns about his future in Cleveland.

“I never get into those type of discussions,” Stefanski said. “All I care about is finding a way to go 1-0 this week.”

What Stefanski's comments mean for the future of the Browns

So, Stefanski did not necessarily answer the question about if he wants to remain the head coach of the Browns moving forward. Sometimes, no answer or sidestepping an answer tells you everything that there is to know. He could have said "yes, I want to remain the head coach moving forward."

But he didn't.

That is certainly the biggest item that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam needs to address as the organization moves forward into 2026.

Prior to the season, Haslam stated that 3-14 wasn’t going to cut it – and the team would know what better would look like. The Browns won their fourth game of the season against the Steelers, but the team hasn’t shown much growth offensively. Sunday marked Stefanski’s 100th game on Cleveland’s sideline after the team hired him in 2020. He has a head coach record of 44-56 and has led the team to two playoff appearances.

Additionally, the Browns need to fix their offense. While Stefanski is an offensive-minded coach, he has handed off play-calling duties in consecutive seasons.

After last year’s three-win debacle, the Browns fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and promoted Tommy Rees, who had served as the team’s passing game coordinator and tight end coach. Cleveland’s offense has improved under Rees, and the organization would like to keep him around moving into next season.

Even though some fans were riding high about beating the Steelers and others wallowed in busted mock drafts, it seems like the Browns are preparing for some changes within the organization and coaching staff moving forward.

Stefanski’s future will be the biggest decision.