Deshaun Watson has finally found a productive role with the Browns

It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns as an organization regret the decision to sign Deshaun Watson to a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract. The owner has said as much himself, calling the move a "big swing-and-miss."

But such a comment does not magically remove Watson from the roster. That is a near impossibility given the financials, as Watson has a dead cap value of roughly $132 million entering 2026, per Spotrac. His actual cap hit is just over $80 million. That means he will be on the team, whether he plays or not. They could still technically cut him next summer, but the cost would be steep and may not make sense if he can help in any way.

There is nearly a 0% chance Watson has a role with the team beyond 2026. That leaves him with several options. He can continue to work toward a return, demand to go home if the team refuses to play him, or find another way to contribute.

Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly revealed his most productive role yet: Being a mentor for Shedeur Sanders.

Deshaun Watson mentoring Shedeur Sanders…as he also does with Dillon Gabriel.. pic.twitter.com/7JWk8JSV0h — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 23, 2025

The veteran was shown throughout Sunday's broadcast going over plays with the rookie and acting as a coach would.

Yes, Watson is being paid a fortune to barely play football for the Browns. Yet this was at least something positive he has contributed during his controversial tenure in town. It's easy to forget that he is still around following the trade of Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this season that seemed to leave Sanders and Dillon Gabriel without any sort of veteran mentor on the roster. That is, unless one counts Bailey Zappe.

Watson made his first road trip of the season and was clearly engaged, which seems to have only helped Sanders pick up the win in his debut.

This is not at all what the Browns had in mind when they made the big swing (and miss) to go get Watson in 2022. The experiment has failed, miserably, and his contract serves as a dark cloud over the entire roster. But perhaps he can still do some good after all.

Watson has looked like a shell of his former self when he has gotten on the field for the Browns. This, however, does not erase the fact he clearly had talent in the past and a great mind for the game and the quarterback position. Serving in this mentor role with help the entire offense get back on track and may set Watson up to get another shot in the NFL once this albatross of a contract is up.

This beats the alternative of pouting and acting difficult or refusing to contribute to his team for the second time in his career.

Browns fans are used to looking for positives among a sea of negatives. Watson serving as a mentor to Sanders and any young quarterbacks on the Browns at least makes him a somewhat valuable member of the roster.

There is still the possibility he gets back on the field, but there is less logic to such a move with each passing day and each direct deposit that hits his bank account.