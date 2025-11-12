Browns third-year receiver predicted to be breakout star for rest of 2025 season
It's been a miserable season for the Cleveland Browns, and one of their top wide receivers, Cedric Tillman, has not had the start he has wanted as well.
With an injury getting sandwiched in during the 2025 campaign, Tillman has only produced one game with more than 50 yards in a game. That doesn't mean that he won't have a strong second half of the season, as Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox predicts for him to be the breakout star for Cleveland.
"The Cleveland Browns desperately need to find a capable perimeter receiver opposite Jerry Jeudy. After being activated from injured reserve (hamstring) in Week 10, Cedric Tillman might be that receiver."
"The 25-year-old started to break out last season with 302 yards and four touchdowns in a four-game span before suffering a season-ending concussion."
"A lot will hinge on newly-installed play-caller Tommy Rees and Cleveland's quarterback play, but Tillman has an opportunity."
So far this season, Tillman has caught 13 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns in five games. His 52-yard game in the opener against the Cincinnati Bengals is the most yards he has had in a game this season.
Tillman has gotten lost in the shuffle of a struggling offensive passing attack. Those who have had success in the passing game have included Jeudy and rookie Harold Fannin Jr.
Over the last two seasons, Tillman has shown flashes of being a reliable starter in the offense. He has not been a true number one receiver the Browns have been looking for, as that role has been Jeudy's, but the team has been waiting for Tillman to potentially take over as the second target.
The advantage that Tillman will have in helping to improve his performance is that rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is improving on the field, and Rees is taking over as play caller, which can create more opportunities for big plays. With defenses starting to realize that Jeudy and Fannin are the top targets, Tillman could have a chance in the offense to get more targets his way.
There is still a lot that can change within the offense that could flip it on its head and make things worse, but Tillman could help make sure that doesn't happen. This might be Tillman's last chance in the back half of the season to make an impression on the Browns and the coaching staff before potential swifting changes could come in the offseason.