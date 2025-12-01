Shedeur Sanders backs Jerry Jeudy, details how to fix offense in postgame comments

Shedeur Sanders got his second career start on Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers, following a solid win against the Raiders. Many fans were eager to see him sling it again.

The game started well for Shedeur and the Browns as they were moving the ball effectively, the run game was gaining yards well, and Shedeur started 5/7 for 44 yards through the first quarter.

After a bad series, Shedeur finished off a 10-play, 90-yard drive that was capped with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. The Browns rushed for 56 yards on the drive using Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Isaiah Bond, and Malachi Corley as rushers.

In the second half, though, the Browns gained just 60 yards on five offensive drives, one stalled by a fourth-down fumble from Fannin, and another not even getting a chance as punt returner Gage Larvadain muffed the catch, giving the 49ers ample field position at the Browns 18 18-yard line.

Cleveland would lose the game 26-8, haunted by special teams blunders. In terms of Sanders' performance, he finished 16/25 for 149 yards and one touchdown. Sanders had one throw to Jerry Jeudy, where he seemed to throw it just out of Jeudy’s reach, but it also seemed Jeudy did not give the full effort to make the catch. Shedeur had comments on this throw after the game:

"I would say overall it's about spending time. It's about spending time in those situations and being able to gauge. So all quarterbacks know you got to cut through the wind whenever you throw. So then at the same time you're gauging the speed and time and distance and travel and everything, and I just calculated off. That's all it was. It was just a missed shot. So then when I miss that shot I got to stay on myself, keep shooting."

“This team is not going to be a microwave thing. We’re going to have sparks here and there, but it’s going to take time to be able to develop that chemistry with everybody, to be on the same page with [wide receiver] Jerry [Jeudy].”

Jeudy was also recorded on the sideline talking to Sanders at the start of the fourth quarter, getting very animated when explaining something to the young quarterback while they looked at the tablet.

Jeudy has fallen under much-deserved scrutiny over his production this season. He leads the NFL in drops with nine; he has been targeted 80 times this season, boasting just 35 receptions. Cleveland quarterbacks have just a 35.8 passer rating when targeting Jeudy this year, which is the fourth-worst in the NFL in terms of receivers, and the worst for receivers with over 30 targets.

Shedeur Sanders did take accountability for that throw and for some of the low points in the offense today, which is great to see from a rookie quarterback. The offense will take time to gel and be on the same page, which is exactly what Shedeur thinks the Browns need to work on before he gets his third start.