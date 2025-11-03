Cleveland Browns designate key wide receiver to return from IR
Reinforcements are coming back to the Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver corps.
During the season, the Browns wide receivers have been a weakness to the team. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has yet to have the chance to play with one of his starting receivers. Now, the offense is finally getting healthier coming off a bye week.
The team has officially designated Cedric Tillman to return to practice from injured reserve, and released safety Damontae Kazee in a related move.
Tillman has been dealing with a hamstring injury he sustained in a 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions near the end of September. This move gives Tillman 21 days to return to practice before the Browns have to activate him to the roster. He may be activated sooner though, as long as the team believes he is ready.
Tillman appeared in the first four games of the season, being one of the most consistent receiving weapons for the Browns. He hauled in 11 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns, which is still tied for a team-high.
Dating back to the end of last season, Tillman had been making major strides in his development. He has shown consistent hands, run after catch ability and a knack for finding the end zone. Injuries, including a concussion that ended his season last year, has limited that development though.
Pass catchers have been a weakness for the Browns all season long. Rookie tight end Harold Fannin leads the team in the three major categories with 38 receptions, 352 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end David Njoku is second with 27 catches for 260 yards and two scores.
Jerry Jeudy has been the leader among the Browns wide receivers, catching 22 passes for 157 yards. He has yet to find the end zone this season. Jeudy has had a disappointing season, following up a year where he was one of the best deep threats in the league.
Poor quarterback play from Gabriel and Joe Flacco hasn’t helped him out, but Jeudy is also second in the league with eight drops. He’s consistently had a hard time getting open, and a hard time hanging on when a pass finally does come his way.
The rest of the Browns receivers, Isaiah Bond, Jamari Thrash, Gage Larvadain and Malachi Corley, have just 269 yards combined. Without Tillman, the Browns have had no clear weapon emerge as WR2.
Kazee appeared in four games with the Browns without recording a stat. The Browns have plenty of depth at the safety position, especially with Rayshawn Jenkins earning a bigger role over the past few weeks.
Tillman will be looking to pick up right where he left off, as an emerging star wide receiver. Hopefully he’ll be able to provide the Browns offense with a much needed spark in the passing game. If he's unable to, wide receiver could be a priority of Cleveland's offseason.