Browns to interview Seahawks defensive coordinator for head coach

With the Browns firing Kevin Stefanski, it’s time for a new coach to Cleveland.

The Browns have been doing their research on coordinators across the league, and are now looking at one of the top teams in the league for a coach.

Cleveland has requested permission to interview Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde for the coaching position. Durde has currently led the Seahawks to the top seed in the NFC for the playoffs.

The #Browns have requested permission to interview #Seahawks DC Aden Durde for their vacant HC job, source said.



The native of England came to the NFL as a #Cowboys coaching intern and has risen quickly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2026

Who is Aden Durde?

Durde, who is 46 years old, has had an interesting path into the NFL. Being a native of England, he spent most of his football career playing across the sea.

He was a member of the London Olympians, Scottish Claymores and Hamburg Sea Devils during the 2000s. He briefly made it to the league, appearing on both the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs rosters, but never making the 53-man team.

When his playing career was over, he began to be the defensive coordinator for the London Warriors, coaching there from 2011-16. He was then brought to the Dallas Cowboys on a fellowship program.

It went well enough for the Atlanta Falcons to hire him as the first full-time coach from outside the United States. He was a quality control coach and a linebacker coach, until rejoining the Cowboys in 2021.

He spent the next three seasons coaching the defensive line, then the Seattle Seahawks finally gave him a chance as a coordinator.

Under first year head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks quickly turned into one of the best teams in the league. Durde defense ranked 11th in the league in points allowed, racked up 45 sacks and had two players (Leonard Williams and Devon Witherspoon) named to the Pro Bowl.

This year, Durde’s squad allowed the fewest points per game of any team, and finished sixth in yards per game. Durde had Witherspoon and Williams recognized as Pro Bowlers once again, and added DeMarcus Lawrence this year. Rookie Nick Emmanwori is also in the running for a Rookie of the Year award (though Brown Carson Schwesinger is the favorite).

The Seahawks are in a great position to make a Super Bowl run, and Durde has been a huge part of that.

After failing to find success with an offensive-minded coach, it would make sense for the Browns to try and bolster their defense instead. Durde should be able to do just that, even if Cleveland can’t retain coordinator Jim Schwartz.

The Browns will be intensely watching Seattle’s playoff run, trying to figure out if their next coach is the one leading the defense.