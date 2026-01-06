Making the case for Jim Schwartz as the Browns next head coach

The Cleveland Browns are set to hire the franchise’s 19th non-interim head coach, with several big-time names already being passed around as possibilities to replace the recently dismissed Kevin Stefanski.

However, one of the most prominent names is already a part of the organization, and after the caliber of season his unit delivered, it would be ill-advised for the club to not look into him as a genuine candidate for the vacancy.

Browns’ defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz merits a ton of consideration as a successor to Stefanski as the club's next head coach. Cleveland’s D just wrapped up the 2025 regular season fourth in yards allowed per game (283.6), third in passing yards allowed per game (167.2), first in interceptions returned for touchdowns (three) and tied for first in defensive touchdowns for the year (four), one that also saw Myles Garrett break the single season sack record. The team’s only two Pro Bowl players came on this side of the ball (Garrett and Denzel Ward.)

Schwartz was also instrumental in getting the most out of Maliek Collins before a season-ending injury, and ensuring the Browns won in the Greg Newsome II for Tyson Campbell trade, with Campbell earning high praise since his arrival in Cleveland from Jacksonville. And of course, we can’t overlook the fact that Schwartz oversaw the development of standout rookies Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham on his unit, with very bright futures for both.

Regardless, owner Jimmy Haslam sounded noncommittal towards giving Schwartz a chance as his next head coach, simply stating that, “we haven’t looked at that yet. I would say this, we think a lot of Jim Schwartz.”

However, Haslam did say "absolutely" wanted to keep Schwartz on board with the team for 2026, which is a good sign at this point of the process.

On the other hand, general manager Andrew Berry -- who was spared by Haslam -- seemed a little more open about the idea of handing the reins to Schwartz.

“Jim is an outstanding football coach,” said Berry. “We have a lot of respect for him. A lot of appreciation for him, and he has certainly earned the right for consideration. But, that’s something we still have to discuss, and obviously have to discuss with him”.

Perhaps, the most trustworthy recommendation for Schwartz should come from his own players. Ward, an eighth-year cornerback and one of the most visible leaders in the locker room, threw his full support in favor of Schwartz for the head coaching job.

“So much love and respect for Coach Schwartz. Me? I would highly recommend Coach Schwartz for a head coaching job here. Definitely”, said Ward, without hesitation. “Like I say, he’s a great coach. He’s helped my game tremendously. Puts us in great position, great leader. I can’t say enough great things about him. I think he’s a guy that when you want, who you’d want in a coach, somebody to lead a team. I know he’s the guy, he’s a great guy.”

#Browns CB Denzel Ward thinks DC Jim Schwartz would make a great head coach here: pic.twitter.com/xXc5A6sAOd — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 5, 2026

Schwartz should be considered for job

Should the Browns focus on an internal option to replace Stefanski, Schwartz is really the only guy worth mentioning.

For starters, he’s got past experience as an NFL head coach, having led the Detroit Lions for five seasons (2009-2013) and propelling them to their first postseason berth in 12 years after inheriting a 0-16 team.

Secondly, he’s got deep roots in Cleveland, where he started out as a personnel scout in 1993, his first NFL job, before coming back as defensive coordinator in 2023.

Lastly, the Browns already know how players respond to Schwartz; there’s no guesswork there. Pairing Schwartz with an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach tandem capable of really developing a passer -- aided by the fact that they can really zero in on that task -- while keeping some stability in an organization weary of another full rebuild doesn’t sound like a bad plan.

The truth is, after 2025’s dismal showings on offense and special teams, defense is the only thing Cleveland can hang its hat on. Rolling the dice on an outsider can certainly pull the Browns out of their mediocrity, but the inherent risk of failing miserably once again is obvious. Schwartz is a less riskier proposition for a team in dire need of certainty towards the immediate future.