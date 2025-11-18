Carson Schwesginer's Rookie of the Week nomination underscores importance to Browns defense
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been applauded for a stellar 2025 NFL Draft class.
Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger is a huge reason why.
Schwesinger was brilliant during Cleveland’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens during Week 11. He led the Browns with 10 total tackles and an interception, earning the former UCLA linebacker a Rookie of the Week nomination for the second time this season.
That Rookie of the Week nomination undermines how important Schwesinger has been for the Browns defensively. He’s not just an average rookie getting better every week, he is consistently dominating as the signal caller for one of the best defenses in the NFL right now.
Schwesinger’s performance against the Ravens is also noteworthy because of how poorly Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson played. He was 14-of-25 passing for 193 yards and two interceptions.
When the Browns ruled out veteran linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with a neck injury for the entire season, everybody understood why Schwesinger was the first pick of the second round in the NFL Draft.
While superstar defensive end Myles Garrett is the engine that makes Cleveland’s defense successful, Owusu-Koramoah was the heartbeat. The former Notre Dame linebacker would flash all over the field, serving as an eraser for any offensive player heading his direction.
In just 10 career games, Schwesinger has filled those massive shoes. He’s smart cerebrally, but his physical tackling abilities have helped Cleveland’s defense keep the Browns in close games despite a bad offense.
When Schwesinger suffered a high ankle sprain during Cleveland’s loss to the New England Patriots, many anticipated that he’d miss several games, potentially landing on the injured reserve. Instead, after the bye week, Schwesinger returned to action and picked up right where he left off without even missing one game.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski joked with reporters that his rookie linebacker has Wolverine blood. The 22-year-old linebacker has been up for the challenge since his selection in April and is only improving with each career start.
Schwesinger is rightfully the odds on favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
But he should also receive some All-Pro nominations. While that honor is incredibly rare for any rookie – let alone a rookie linebacker – that is how impressive Schwesinger has been throughout his first 10 starts in the NFL.
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, Denver Broncos receiver Pat Bryant, Carolina Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon were the other nominees for Rookie of the Week.
While Schwesinger might not win the award this week, there’s no debating his impact on Cleveland’s defense has been far greater than any other rookie in his class.