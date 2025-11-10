Browns rookie positioned himself as new favorite to win Rookie of the Year honors
Even if the Cleveland Browns' slim hopes of making the postseason have fans a little depressed after their 27-20 loss to the New York Jets, they can at least find solace in the fact that one of their top defenders is in line to win a season award.
Browns ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi shared that ESPN research now has rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger as the favorite to win the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award. New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter was the previous favorite, as it is the first time that Schwesinger has been favored to win the award all season.
Schwesinger is coming off one of the best games of his season as he racked up 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and a half sack against the Jets. For the season, he leads the team with 74 tackles, six tackles for loss, five quarterback hits,1.5 sacks, one interception, and one pass deflection in nine games.
The rookie second-round pick out of UCLA continues to impress and put up performances that not many Browns fans thought he was going to. His instincts to find the ball carrier are those of a seasoned veteran, and he isn't afraid to get his hands dirty in pass coverage or stopping the run.
At the rate Schwesinger is going, it would be a surprise if he doesn't win the award. He has been everything to this defense that has been solid all season, but not quite where they need to be to be elite.
With that being said, guys like Schwesinger and Myles Garrett have carried this team in multiple games this season, with the offense still struggling to find any consistency. Cleveland's offense is young and working through the bumps, but so is the Browns' defense, and they seem to be in a rhythm as a unit.
The good news for Browns fans is that Schwesinger is going to be a dominant force on this defense for a long time. He has more than proved that he's a starting linebacker in the NFL and can play at a high level week after week.
With the playoffs seemingly in the rearview mirror for Cleveland, the franchise must focus on who will be part of its plans for a potential rebuild. Don't be surprised if Schwesinger is a part of those plans without any hesitation from the coaching staff or the front office.