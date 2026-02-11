Cleveland Browns 2026 NFL Draft Primer: All Picks, Team Needs, Top Prospects and More

Cleveland Browns’ general manager Andrew Berry has wrapped up the first order of business for the offseason hiring Todd Monken as new head coach, and next up is finalizing Monken’s staff, including finding a new defensive coordinator after Jm Schwartz’ resignation.

Then, most of the attention will shift to free agency before the Browns' main focus centers around the draft. Even so, the team is working diligently -- and has been for quite some time -- on prospect evaluations.

As the 2026 NFL Draft inches closer, here’s everything you need to know about the biggest event of the offseason and what to expect from the Browns when it finally arrives:

How Many Draft Picks Do the Cleveland Browns Have for the 2026 NFL Draft

Currently, the Browns are slated to pick 10 times in the upcoming NFL Draft. Cleveland owns two first round selections, the additional one being a product of a draft day trade last season that allowed the Jaguars to move up for Travis Hunter. Additionally, Cleveland is set to select three times in the fifth round.

However, this number could change in the next few weeks, and even as the draft progresses. While Cleveland is not expected to receive any of the 32 compensatory picks that will be awarded by the league later on, trades are a big part of the NFL Draft. Expect a lot of moving around this year, too, especially from the fourth round onwards.

Round Pick Overall selection* Notes 1 6 6 1 24 24 from Jacksonville 2025 draft day trade 2 7 39 3 6 70 4 7 107 5 1 140 5 6 145 5 9 148 6 25 204 7 32 248

* Final overall draft order to be set after compensatory picks are awarded*

What Are the Browns Most Pressing Needs?

The most urgent needs for the Browns roster right now are on the offensive line and at the wideout position.

Six offensive linemen who at one point started during the 2025 season have expiring contracts or deals reaching void years, including Joel Bitonio, who’s contemplating retirement. Left tackle Dawand Jones is the only starter from the beginning of the 2025 season under contract, and backups like KT Leveston, Zak Zinter or Cornelius Lucas just weren’t able to answer the call when needed this past year. There should be massive turnover at this position.

Wide receiver could also suffer the same fate. Jerry Jeudy struggled mightily all year long with drops, and took a backseat to the tight ends in the passing game. The rest of the receiving corps went through most of the season in incognito mode, so there’s a lot of work to be done here, as well.

Which Top Prospects Could the Browns Consider in the First Round?

Should the Browns address their top two needs with their two first-round picks this year, the candidates are obvious.

On the offensive line, Utah’s Spencer Fano and Miami’s Francis Mauigoa are at the forefront among tackles, likely commanding a Top-10 pick. A little later in the first round, names like Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor, Georgia’s Monroe Freeling and Utah’s Caleb Lomu pop up. If you’re looking only at guards, then Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane could warrant a first rounder.

Among wide receivers, the consensus seems to think of Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, USC’s Makai Lemon and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson as the cream of the crop. It might be hard for Cleveland to find one of these names still available when their second pick comes around. Towards the end of the first, names to consider include Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion and Washington’s Denzel Boston.

Should Cleveland entertain the idea of a first round quarterback, it seems certain that the Browns won’t be in position to take Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza without trading up all the way up to No. 1. After him, Ty Simpson from Alabama projects as the next passer selected, but in a weak class, it might be hard to reach him at No. 6, too. The likely third passer off the board, Trinidad Chambliss from Ole Miss, didn’t get a Combine invite.

Of course, if the team sticks with a "best player available" strategy, then that opens up a whole new realm of possiblities for the Browns.

When and Where Will the 2026 NFL Draft Take Place?

The NFL’s premier offseason event is slated for April 23rd to 25th in Pittsburgh. The first round will be celebrated on Thursday night, with two more rounds following on Friday. The last four rounds of selections will be made on Saturday.

It’ll be Pittsburgh’s third time hosting an NFL Draft, after the 1948 edition, and a secret meeting for the first three rounds of the 1949 event.