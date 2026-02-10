Cleveland Browns Offseason Team Needs Ranked from Least to Most Crucial

As the Cleveland Browns move towards full offseason mode, roster building is one of the most important tasks at hand.

The Browns have several positions of need that need to be addressed in the next couple of months, and there’s a good chance one offseason might not cut it.

Let’s take a look at the Cleveland’s Browns roster needs, from least to most crucial, before the start of free agency and draft season:

Running back

Quinshon Judkins shined bright as a rookie, and he’s the clear cut starter for next year. Dylan Sampson will also have a role as a change of pace back. Cleveland needs to decide if they want Jerome Ford back, or they gamble on Raheim Sanders as third on the depth chart permanently. This is by far the team’s least position of worry.

Defensive Line

Myles Garrett at one end is the best player in the NFL right now, and the defensive tackle duo of Maliek Collins and Mason Graham is well above average. Cleveland could try to bring back Shelby Harris for one more year, to provide depth along with Michael Hall Jr. and Adin Huntington. The other edge belongs to Alex Wright, who’s grown into the role consistently, but depth here certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Safety

Cleveland found a baller in undrafted Ronnie Hickman three years ago, and the team should bring the restricted free agent back opposite Grant Delpit. However, 32-year-old Rayshawn Jenkins might not be back, meaning the team needs another starter-level safety in the rotation.

Tight end

Harold Fannin Jr. is a star in the making, having led the team in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last year as a rookie. The team will see David Njoku leave, as the player himself has announced. The Browns could retain Brenden Batres or Blake Whiteheart, but there’s virtually no depth after that.

Linebacker

Carson Schwesinger was a beast during a stellar rookie season, but Devin Bush might leave in free agency and there’s no guarantee Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will play again after a scary neck injury in 2024. Jerome Baker isn’t the same player that used to start for Miami and could also leave in free agency. Cleveland could bring back restricted free agent Mohamoud Diabate, but there’s plenty of roles to fill in this room.

Cornerback

Denzel Ward is still a lock on one side, but he’ll be 29 when the new season starts. Tyson Campbell was a success as a midseason trade, but the Browns don’t know who their defensive coordinator will be, nor the coverages he’ll favor, and Campbell isn’t truly scheme versatile. Expect to see Cleveland get a deal done with free agent Martin Emerson while Myles Harden should earn more minutes in 2026.

Quarterback

At one point in the season, the Browns had four quarterbacks on the roster who either had been Pro Bowlers or would be selected after the 2026 season in Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Huntley and Deshaun Watson.

Huntley didn’t get past training camp, Flacco was gone mid-season, and Watson was never activated. Cleveland ended up with one of the worst quarterback rooms in the league, despite Sanders earning a Pro Bowl alternate nod. The current depth chart could be Sanders, Watson and Dillon Gabriel, but going into 2026 with that group looks less than optimal.

Wide receiver

Jerry Jeudy finished the season tied second in the league with 10 drops and just two touchdowns grabs. Cedric Tillman started 10 out of 13 games played, yet caught only 21 balls for 270 yards. No other wideout logged a touchdown all season long, nor caught 20 passes, so it’s hard to justify bringing back Malachi Corley, Jamari Thrash or even Isiah Bond, who was targeted 44 times but only hauled in 18 receptions.

This position feels like more of a 1A need than a 2 on the priority list.

Offensive line

Seems like everybody is leaving. Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, Cam Robinson and Teven Jenkins have expiring contracts or enter void years, and Bitonio is considering retirement. Cleveland might have to work out an extension with at least one to help the salary cap and rescue continuity, but this team could easily be looking at four new starters along the line next year.

Among the projected starting five from 2025, only Dawand Jones -- who missed most of the season to injury -- is coming back. Backups Zak Zinter, KT Leveston and Cornelius Lucas struggled mightily when they were called upon.