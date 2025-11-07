Cleveland Browns cannot overlook New York Jets in Week 10 matchup
The Cleveland Browns' chances of beating the New York Jets in Week 10 are higher after the team traded star cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and All-Pro defensive lineman Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.
On top of that, the Jets are the worst team in the league with a 1-7 record. However, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz knows that the Jets, who are led by quarterback Justin Fields, will be coming out swinging in Week 10.
"(Justin) Fields has tremendous speed," Schwartz said. "He’s a 4-3 type quarterback. He’s got great size. They have called quarterback runs like quarterback sweeps, particularly in short yardage. They have quarterback draws and then they have options, whether it’s a zone read or an RPO and things like that. It just really makes you play a sound."
Fields, Jets could give Browns trouble in Week 10
Fields led the Jets to score 39 points in their last game against the Cincinnati Bengals, where they pulled out their first victory of the season. It may have come on some weird plays, but the Jets still had a strong offensive showing, so the Browns cannot take them lightly.
Schwartz said that the Browns will defend Fields and the Jets similar to what they did against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
"You know, we’ve obviously seen it before – Lamar (Jackson), Baltimore runs a lot of stuff like that," Schwartz said.
"We’ve seen other teams that do it, so we have a good plan to be able to handle it. But sometimes a plan is a little bit easier in theory than in execution. You know, it’s one thing to say, yeah, you have the quarterback on this, but another thing, when you have a guy, that’s the athlete that Justin Fields is and the speed that he has. So, it’s going to take a good team effort to defend that stuff.”
The Browns have been one of the best defenses in the league so far this season, allowing the second-fewest yards in the NFL. If they continue to play their game, they will have a chance to earn their third victory of the season against the Jets.
Kickoff between the Browns and Jets is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside the hostile environment of MetLife Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.