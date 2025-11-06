Jets QB Justin Fields explains just how good Browns defense has been
The Cleveland Browns will return from their bye this week when they head to play the New York Jets.
New York recently wrapped up a hectic trade deadline, parting ways with star cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was sent to the Indianapolis Colts, and standout defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who went to the Dallas Cowboys. However, the Jets still have quarterback Justin Fields on their roster, and he praised the Browns' defense.
"I think they have one of the top defenses in the league," Fields said on Wednesday. "Of course, they have Myles Garrett on the other side of the ball, first and foremost, is taking care of him. They have great second-level defenders, too, as well as their defensive backs. They trust their defensive backs a lot, and they play a lot of man coverage. It's going to be about executing on our side of the ball, as I said, taking care of Garrett and ensuring he doesn't ruin the game."
Although Cleveland's offense has struggled this season, its defense has been solid for the most part. Garrett has been playing like one of the best players in the NFL, and in Week 8, he recorded five sacks against the Patriots, which left New England's head coach, Mike Vrabel to commend Garrett's performance.
"God gave him a little extra. Thank God they're not in the division and we don't have to see him twice, unless we both make the playoffs," Vrabel said on "The Greg Hill Show", via Patriots Wire. "So he's a special player, he's been doing it for a lot of years, and they don't make too many of them."
The Browns know that the only way they will be able to win games this season is if the defense can force turnovers and set up easy scoring opportunities, as they did in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.
Cleveland notched a pick-six during the game and also made another interception, which it returned deep inside the Dolphins' 5-yard line, setting up an easy touchdown.
The Browns have the advantage in terms of overall talent, but the Jets will benefit from playing at home. Cleveland has yet to secure a road win this season, and its defense has not performed as well away from home.
The team that loses this week's matchup could be in the running for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and possibly be positioned to draft its franchise quarterback.