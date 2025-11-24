Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry embraces Shedeur Sanders after win

It was general manager Andrew Berry's decision to move up in the 2025 NFL Draft and select the quarterback out of the University of Colorado in the fifth round.

He saw the talent. He saw the character. And most important, he saw what Shedeur Sanders could potentially do to the Cleveland Browns organization.

On Sunday, Nov. 23, Sanders finally got his shot to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 12 matchup. He trotted out there with a head full of confidence, remaining composed throughout the game as he led the team to a 24-10 victory, just the third win for the Browns this season.

He tossed 11-of-20 through the air for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His highlight-worthy moment came late in the first quarter, throwing a massive 52-yard bomb to rookie wideout Isaiah Bond, who hauled in the pass and took it inside the red zone.

After the game, Berry entered the locker room and was seen embracing Sanders after his successful day for the team.

A postgame embrace between Browns GM Andrew Berry and Shedeur Sanders after a successful first start.



Berry orchestrated the move to trade up and select Sanders in the fifth round after he fell to Day 3 of the draft. pic.twitter.com/isTcZFnJJo — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 24, 2025

The win against the Raiders was the first time that a Browns quarterback had won their first career start, dating all the way back to 1995. Such a feat, alongside a win, deservedly gave Sanders high praise from the front office and coaching staff after the game.

In recent weeks, Berry hasn't been seen out in the public much, primarily due to the Browns' struggles in the 2025 campaign.

However, moments like this bring you back to "what could be" if the team decides to move forward with Sanders as the starting quarterback. It seems that not only is he able to help lead Cleveland to success on the field, but also keep morale up off it as well.

After six quarters of action, Sanders' rookie season numbers come to 256 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on a 41.7% completion mark. He also has a 52.5 rating.

His ability to move the ball down the field is a major difference from what Browns fans are used to seeing from the quarterback position in 2025. Prior to Sanders' start, the team had trotted out Former Oregon Duck Dillon Gabriel and veteran Joe Flacco, each of which were unable to connect with many medium to deep ranged passes.

The connection from Sanders to Bond in the first quarter was the longest passing play from the Browns' offense this season. That alone should be enough to draw the coaching staff's agenda in the way of Sanders moving forward.

"That was obviously an outstanding play," Stefanski said. "They had us and whether it was Cover 0, but they were in a max look that we couldn't block, and they had a free runner right there. To be able to escape and find IB [Isaiah Bond] down the field, I mean, that's a high-level play."

With Sanders receiving an embrace from Berry and compliments from Stefanski, which in itself is a major change in pace from what we've heard from him in postgame press conferences this season, it would be a major surprise to see Cleveland turn back to Gabriel just days later.

Cleveland's next challenge comes against the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 30, from Huntington Bank Field. The two sides will kickoff at 1:00 p.m.

As of now, it is undetermined who will be the team's starting quarterback.