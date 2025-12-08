Shedeur Sanders may be Cleveland Browns' long-term QB answer after Titans game

The Cleveland Browns are disappointed after their Week 14 loss against the Tennessee Titans by a score of 31-29.

While the Browns failed to pick up the win, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had his best performance yet with the offense. Sanders threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns and also ran the ball for 29 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Sanders explained why he felt the team improved and what he hopes to see from the group moving forward.

“I feel like, this week, we have improved from sideline communication – just keeping everybody chill, keeping everybody under one tent, basically. Communication with everybody – just checking everybody’s temperature, how everybody feeling, what we need to do offensively, what players are comfortable with everything. So, I feel like that was something that I feel like we improved this week," Sanders said postgame.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders watches from the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders has career performance vs. Titans

While Sanders was far from perfect, he has arguably delivered the best quarterback performance of the season for the Browns. He still has to show some improvement in the final four weeks of the season, but he is on pace to be the favorite for the Browns quarterback position in 2026.

Sanders spoke about what is next in the offense's growth.

"Going into next week, of course, there’ll be timing, and you’ll being able to anticipate a little bit more, being able to do different things, see throws I missed, how to get in that rhythm early on," Sanders said. "It’s a lot of things, I would say, that we go into a week trying to improve, and we gotta look at the film.

"I know I didn’t play perfect, so it’s definitely…being able to see that, being able to go over and rekindle my thoughts on what I missed and why I missed it, to get to the root of everything, so then it won’t be a consistent problem. So, every week, we looking to change mentally, physically, and emotionally, so then we all are in a better place for next week.”

Sanders appears to be taking the leadership role for the team very seriously, and it's promising to see that the results are there even if it doesn't mean a win every week.

Sanders and the Browns are back in action in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET inside Soldier Field. Fans can watch the game on FOX.